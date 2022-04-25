Residents jump out of windows to escape apartment complex fire
(UPDATED AT 12:30 P.M.) – The fire chief said all 27 residents were able to get out of the building.
The building is a total loss.
There was a fire here several months ago that was caused by a dryer. However, investigators are still looking into the cause of this fire.
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews responded to a fire at the Diamond Apartments on Monday.
The complex is along Southland Drive in Warrensburg. Officials said residents had to jump through windows in the multi-story complex to escape the fire.
One resident lost five cats in the fire. Another had to jump out of a second story window with their dog and girlfriend.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
