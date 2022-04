Many kindergartners fell behind on their childhood vaccinations during the pandemic, U.S. health officials warned. The drop has not been precipitous: About 94% of kindergarteners had their required vaccines during the 2020-2021 school year, a drop of about one percentage point and just below the 95% vaccination target, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO