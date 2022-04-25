ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Police identify woman who was killed in Muskegon Heights shooting

By Bradley Massman
MLive
MLive
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – A 23-year-old woman has been identified by police as the victim of a fatal shooting over the weekend in Muskegon Heights. The victim was...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

3 injured during shootout in Flint Sunday afternoon, police say

FLINT, MI – Three people were taken to the hospital after a shootout Sunday afternoon on the city’s north side. Michigan State Police authorities told MLive-The Flint Journal that the three people were shot around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, while inside a moving vehicle in the 1000 block of East Foss Avenue, between Industrial Avenue and Selby Street.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon Heights, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Muskegon Heights, MI
Muskegon, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing woman last seen in Sheboygan found dead

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert that was issued Saturday, April 23 for missing 86-year-old Dorothy Friede has been canceled. Dorothy was found deceased. Friede is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with green eyes and short, curly brown hair. She was last wearing a white jacket, multi-color gray pants and black sandals.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime#Riordan#Mi
WTOL 11

One dead after overnight home invasion shooting in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jessus Lopez was killed in a shooting during a home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Michigan Street near Chicago Street. According to Police, officers were sent to North Michigan Street on a call of a person shot. Officers arrived and located Jessus Lopez inside his home with at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering Family

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering FamilyScreenshot. A Michigan man has been found guilty of murdering a six-year-old boy, his father, and his father’s girlfriend. Nicholas Raad Bahri reportedly shot and killed the boy and his father’s girlfriend in their home in Warren. The father’s body was found separately in a burned car in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Grand Rapids Press

Investigation into fatal shooting by police in Muskegon County being reviewed by prosecutor

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Prosecutors are reviewing the investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by Michigan State Police in Muskegon County. The investigation report by police was turned over to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office last week. Two Michigan State Police troopers shot and killed a man April 4 after he drew a gun on them following a report of a home invasion, police previously said.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

27-year-old man killed in 2-car crash in U.P.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-car crash that took place Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two women injured. According to WLUC-6, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on M-26 near Henwood Road. Investigators believe a car being driven by a 27-year-old Calumet man...
ACCIDENTS
MLive

MLive

41K+
Followers
42K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy