Denny Hamlin will have to take a sensitivity training course after posting and deleting a clip from Family Guy to his Twitter account on Monday. Hamlin posted a joke from the show stereotyping Asian drivers as a response to the final seconds of the race at Talladega. Kyle Larson went for the lead ahead of the finish line and moved up and hit Kurt Busch. Busch hit the wall and the subsequent crash that unfolded also collected Bubba Wallace. Both Busch and Wallace drive for 23XI Racing, a second-year team co-owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

