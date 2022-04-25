ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robin Roberts breaks down in tears as she talks about partner Amber Laign's cancer diagnosis in Ellen interview

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
ROBIN Roberts broke down in tears as she spoke about her partner Amber Laign's cancer diagnosis in an interview with Ellen.

An emotional Roberts spoke about her partner Amber Laign's cancer diagnosis for the first time since they received the heartbreaking news at the end of last year.

Robin Roberts broke down while speaking about her partner Amber Laign's breast cancer diagnosis with Ellen
Robin Roberts is a two-time cancer survivor herself

"I haven't talked about it much, but with you, I will," Roberts tells Ellen as her voice begins to crack.

"She's doing well, which is great and what you said, I went through it twice, barely shed a tear. I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through.

"She is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well. And I'm able to give her a little bit of a road map because I've gone through it, but she's also given me a road map on how to be a caregiver," the Good Morning America host added.

"And I didn't realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber because she protected me and because she navigated for me. So, I'm doing the same thing for her."

Last week, Roberts informed her social media followers that Laign had paused her breast cancer treatments due to "complications" with chemotherapy.

The anchor told Entertainment Tonight that despite the complications, "the prognosis is still very good."

"They're working it out. We're gonna figure it out."

Roberts said that she encourages Laign, who has been her partner for over 16 years, to stay positive.

"I'm just thankful that her spirits have been lifted," she said.

"Recently, it was a little tough there when — because she just wanted to get through it and to have this wrench thrown in our way — but I was able to tell her, as most people [who] have gone through cancer [know], this happens."

STAYING POSITIVE

On Monday, the GMA anchor tweeted a video message to her followers about recognizing their own gifts and talents.

After one fan asked her about Laign, Roberts replied: "Amber had a restful weekend. Kind of you to ask."

Roberts had told fans: "I hope you had a restful weekend, and we are so glad to be starting a brand new week with you with some."

In the clip, she prays and tells her fans: "Don't discount the gift God has put in you...There is nothing ordinary about you."

Robin Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have been together for nearly 16 years

Roberts is a cancer survivor herself; she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and went into remission after treatment.

The morning news anchor also battled a rare blood disorder called myelodysplastic syndrome that she contracted as a complication of the chemotherapy she received for breast cancer.

The disorder led her to take a leave of absence from GMA in 2012 to undergo treatment.

Roberts told the outlet that writing her book helped her come to terms with the ups and downs that she and Laign had been experiencing.

"I was struggling, and then I was thinking, 'Robin, you have this book. You're talking to people about their valleys and how to get out of it, and so, why don't you just actually listen to your own words?'" Roberts said.

"I can handle this. I have the strength. I've been through this. I can help Amber. She's helping me, so I turned 'Why me?' into 'Why not me?'"

