Guitar

QC Makers | Shumaker Guitar Works

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOur next QC Maker Thad Shumaker joins...

Ultimate Classic Rock

Robert Trujillo Will Put Kirk Hammett’s EP Through Vinyl Ceremony

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo revealed the ceremony he puts every new vinyl record through, and said he couldn’t wait to do it with bandmate Kirk Hammett’s solo EP. Portals was just released in association with Record Store Day. To mark the event’s 15th anniversary, Trujillo and Hammett shared their passion for the format in a panel talk moderated by Variety.
Guitar World Magazine

Learn 10 of Slash's key rhythm and lead guitar approaches

If you’re interested in learning about Slash’s playing, it’s worth taking a minute to think about his early Guns N’ Roses style and which elements still feature in his solo material today. Compared to their ’80s contemporaries, there was a rawness to GN’R’s sound, and a...
#Qc Makers
InsideHook

Former Metallica Bassist Rethinks Interviews After Van Halen Comments

Jason Newsted’s career in music spans decades, and while he’s most strongly associated with Metallica — the group for which he played bass from 1986 to 2001 — that’s only a part of his impressive discography. He’s played with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Voivod; he also contributed to UNKLE’s 1998 debut Psyence Fiction.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Michael Des Barres on Being Signed to Led Zeppelin’s Label

Before Michael Des Barres spent the late '80s trying to kill MacGyver on TV as master-of-disguises villain Murdoc, he was a hell of a rock singer. Des Barres' slinky vocals were first heard with Silverhead, a British glam-rock band with a hard-rock edge in the early '70s. By the late '70s, Des Barres had fallen in love with muse-deluxe Miss Pamela and moved to Los Angeles to live with her. But then, "she got a soap opera as an actress and went to New York and I was left with a hairdryer and a couple hundred bucks," Des Barres recalls.
NME

English Teacher – ‘Polyawkward’ EP review: lively art-punk with a lyrical edge

For Leeds’ English Teacher, there’s no shortage of things to be pissed off about, so you might as well enjoy the ride. The playful yet polished ‘Polyawkward’, sees fury and fun overlap: these punchy, melodic songs unite nervy, whirlpooling guitars with cutting takedowns of the day-to-day (laborious supermarket trips, hangovers, dodgy dates). It makes for a deliciously sour debut EP, set to a soundtrack of restless art-punk.
loudersound.com

The complicated journey towards legend of Led Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love

Jimmy Page initially came up with the classic Whole Lotta Love riff at his Pangbourne home in the late summer of 1968. Some nine months later in April 1969, it was this song that kick-started the sessions for Led Zeppelin II at Olympic Studios in Barnes. The song originally took...
The Independent

Ann Wilson: ‘Singing Led Zeppelin taught me how to sing rock ‘n’ roll – loud and high’

It is morning in Florida, and Ann Wilson is giving me the weather report. “It’s springtime,” she says, looking out of the window, her dark hair groomed and face freshly made up. “It’s pretty blustery, but warm. Things are starting to bloom, and the birds are coming back.” Her voice has a bounce and a buoyancy, as if it, too, has been newly blow-dried.Unexpectedly, these quiet days on the coast seem to suit one of rock’s great trailblazers. With her younger sister Nancy on guitar and backing vocals, Wilson found fame in the mid-Seventies fronting Heart. The first hard rock...
Guitar World Magazine

Dylan Gers, son of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers, releases ultra-minimalist debut single, Moon Rise

Dylan Gers – son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers – has released his debut single, Moon Rise. A far cry from the galloping, full-throttle electric guitar work of his father's legendary metal outfit, the track is considerably more minimalist, with a sparse electric guitar-and-vocal arrangement driven by enveloping, reverb-soaked cleans and subtle lead work.
loudersound.com

Chinese prog rockers OU release video for 'alien' new single Farewell

OU, the progressive metal quartet from China, have shared a new video for Farewell, the third single from their debut album "one" – due through InsideOut on May 6. "Farewell has a very alien, cyberpunk kind of vibe to it; vocally I think it's one of the most emotive tracks on the record and really shows Lynn's dynamism as a vocalist," enthuses drummer and founding memberAnthony Vanacore . "Also, I think this song has one of the most breathtaking endings on the album."
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson on her relationship with sister Nancy: “We’re not feuding. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be”

Ann Wilson has set the record straight regarding her relationship with sister and fellow Heart bandmate Nancy, dispelling myths of a potential feud between the pair. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Heart vocalist addressed rumors of a conflict between her and Nancy, saying that although the pair are “okay with each other”, there is “a real split” between them.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Jay Leonard J and Gretchen Menn dazzle with slinky unplugged versions of Alice in Chains, Red Hot Chili Peppers hits

When it first unveiled the offset SC design at NAMM two years ago, Martin wanted guitarists to re-think what was possible on an acoustic guitar. Featuring a bold cutaway that grants unprecedented upper fret access for an acoustic, the SC line – which was expanded with the unveiling of the SC-10E, SC-13E Special and SC-13E Special Burst in January – was a significant step for the storied company.
Guitar World Magazine

James Hetfield launches his first-ever signature guitar strings with Ernie Ball

Ernie Ball has partnered with Metallica's James Hetfield for his first-ever signature set of guitar strings, Papa Het's Hardwired Master Cores. Developed over the past decade, the strings boast a “never-before-offered” 11-50 gauge combination – 11, 14, 18p, 28, 38, 50 – and come housed in a bright green metal tin with custom artwork designed by Hetfield himself.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch the moment a crew member fails to catch Herman Li's guitar after he throws it across the stage

With his wizard-like grasp of the fretboard and awe-inspiring shredding ability, few guitarists can put an electric guitar through its paces quite like Herman Li. While most of his axes get off lightly and simply endure sustained assaults of hundred of notes in quick succession, one suffered worse punishment during DragonForce's Houston, Texas show on Saturday (April 16).
