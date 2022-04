Pokimane and xQc are arguably two of the most famous streamers working today, and what could be better than two of the most popular streamers joining forces to host a podcast together? On April 9, xQc announced that he'd be joining Pokimane as her cohost on a new podcast, and fans went wild at the prospect. He told his Discord that he and Poki would be doing a test episode to try hosting together and get a better feel for the studio they were using to produce the show, but that never happened. Unfortunately for fans, xQc never showed up.

