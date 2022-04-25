ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG

By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general...

