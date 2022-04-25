ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Haddock stuns in a sheer silver ensemble while Laura Carmichael looks glamorous in a blush gown and Michelle Dockery sparkles in a sequinned dress as they lead the stars at the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Laura Haddock, Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery looked stunning as they led the stars at the Downton Abbey: A New Era world premiere at Leicester Square's Cineworld on Monday night.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Downton Abbey: A New Era, the sequel to the 2019 film which will see the Crawley family head to the South of France to uncover a mystery at a villa bestowed to Dowager Countess of Grantham, Violet Crawley, while an ambitious director plans to make a film at Downton.

As she graced the red carpet for the much-anticipated film premiere, Laura Haddock, who is joining the cast of Downton, looked sensational in a sheer silver sequinned gown with feathered detailing and a matching cape.

Stunning: She swept her chocolate tresses back into a slicked up-do and bolstered her striking features with a bronzed make-up palette and a slick of pink lipstick
New face: In Downton Abbey, Laura transforms into period star Myrna Dalgleish who arrives at the Crawley household as it prepares to become the set for a Hollywood film
The White Lines star, 36, showed off her unique sense of style in the stunning ensemble, which saw the cape serve as a dramatic trailing train, while she gave herself a few extra inches in silver strapped heels.

She swept her chocolate tresses back into a slicked up-do and bolstered her striking features with a bronzed make-up palette and accessorised her look with earrings from TASAKI Pearls.

In Downton Abbey, Laura transforms into period star Myrna Dalgleish who arrives at the Crawley household as it prepares to become the set for a Hollywood film.

Meanwhile, Laura Carmichael, 35, cut a glamorous figure in a sensational blush one-shoulder gown adorned with bow detailing and a dramatic train as she posed for snaps.

Pearls: She kept her accessories classy, with pearl earrings and matching pearl detail silver rings, alongside a dainty bracelet
Feathered: She sported a soft grey dress with an embellished bodice which met a feather detailed waist - falling into a sheer maxi lining
Chic: Laura had her brunette tresses styled sleekly in a low ponytail for the premiere as she put on a classy display
Dainty: The sleeveless gown gave a glimpse at her dainty tattoos, including one decorating her inner forearm
Subtly dewy: The beauty kept her makeup look subtle yet glowing, with a deep pink lip and soft brown smokey eye
Long-awaited: It has been a long time coming for fans, with the movie originally set to release in December 2021, before being pushed to 2022
Drama: The film will see the Crawley family head to the South of France to uncover a mystery at a villa
Laura, who plays Lady Edith Crawley in the ITV period drama, showed off her toned pegs in the mini-dress and gave herself a few extra inches with a pair of pointed pink stilettos.

She styled her golden tresses in a blunt bob and accentuated her natural good looks with a light dusting of make-up and a slick of pink lipstick.

Laura was also seen posing for snaps with her partner Michael C. Fox, who starred alongside his girlfriend as Andrew Parker in the fifth and sixth series of Downton Abbey.

While Michelle, 40, who plays Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey, did not fail to capture attention as she glistened in a sensational silver sequinned gown with a matching cape.

Glam: Actress Laura, 35, cut a glamorous figure in a sensational blush one-shoulder gown adorned with bow detailing and a dramatic train as she posed for snaps
Looking good: Laura, who plays Lady Edith Crawley in the ITV period drama, showed off her toned pegs in the mini-dress and gave herself a few extra inches with a pair of pointed pink stilettos
Dramatic train: She styled her golden tresses in a blunt bob and accentuated her natural good looks with a light dusting of make-up and a slick of pink lipstick
Smitten: Laura was also seen posing for snaps with her partner Michael C. Fox, who starred alongside his girlfriend as Andrew Parker in the fifth and sixth series of Downton Abbey
Downton Abbey: Laura stars as Lady Edith Crawley in the popular ITV period drama
She styled her brunette bob in glamorous curls while she bolstered her striking features with a slick of mascara and a touch of bold red lipstick.

Her co-star Joanne, 41, who plays Anna Bates, looked sensational in a bold rouge one-shouldered gown with a collar as she arrived at the premiere.

She let her Sabina Bilenko Couture outfit do all the talking as she simply styled her blonde locks in natural curls while she accentuated her looks with a bronzed make-up palette.

Sophie McShera flaunted her incredible physique in a satin silver skirt, which she paired with a co-ordinated cropped top with diamante strap detailing.

Pals: Co-stars Laura and Michelle appeared to be in excellent spirits as they posed for glamorous snaps together while celebrating the premiere
Quite the change: Michelle, 40, who plays Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey, did not fail to capture attention as she looked considerably more glamorous than her character at the premiere
The actress, 36, gave a flash of her toned pegs through the skirt's daring side-split while she gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of glittering silver stilettos.

She styled her brunette locks in a curled style swept over to one side, while she accentuated her striking looks with a bold red lipstick and a touch of mascara.

Sophie looked strikingly different from her Downton Abbey character, assistant cook Daisy Mason, as she cut an elegant figure on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Tuppence Middleton revealed her pregnancy at the premiere on Monday as she was seen cradling her blossoming baby bump.

Vision: Joanne looked incredible in her all-red ensemble, which she accessorised with an array of silver jewellery
Downton: Joanne stars as housemaid Anna Bates in the popular ITV period drama and is returning to the role for the 2022 movie
Fabulous: Sophie McShera flaunted her incredible physique in a satin silver skirt, which she paired with a co-ordinated cropped top with diamante strap detailing 
Gorgeous: She styled her brunette locks in a curled style swept over to one side, while she accentuated her striking looks with a bold red lipstick and a touch of mascara
Worlds apart: Sophie looked strikingly different from her Downton Abbey character, assistant cook Daisy Mason
Elizabeth McGovern showed off her signature sense of style as she stepped out in a black gown with a sequinned chest, puffed sleeves and a daring side split.

The American actress, 60, who stars as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham, completed her ensemble with a silver clutch bag and black strapped heels while she styled her silver locks in a chic up-do.

Elizabeth arrived on the red carpet with her husband Simon Curtis, who she has been working with as he directed the latest Downton Abbey movie.

Tuppence Middleton is pregnant! The actress unveiled her blossoming bump in a gorgeous black gown as she attended the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere in Leicester Square on Monday night 
Beauty: Tuppence had a gorgeous glow during her Monday night outing, reinforced by a full face of makeup rounded off with plum-hued lipstick
Low-key: Tuppence keeps her private life largely out of the limelight and it is not known who the father is

Beaming for the cameras on the red carpet, an expectant Tuppence, 35, proudly cupped her stomach as she wowed in a gorgeous black gown.

Tuppence keeps her private life largely out of the limelight and it is not known who the father is. She was previously in a relationship with figurative painter Robert Fry from 2016 to 2019.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Hugh Bonneville showed off his sensational sense of style in a smart black tuxedo, while he framed his face with a pair of chunky grey glasses.

The actor, 58, wore a Ukrainian flag pin on his lapel as he showed his support for the war-torn country following Russia's invasion.

Dapper: Elsewhere on the red carpet, Hugh Bonneville showed off his sensational sense of style in a smart black tuxedo, while he framed his face with a pair of chunky grey glasses
Solidarity: The actor, 58, wore a Ukrainian flag pin on his lapel as he showed his support for the war-torn country following Russia's invasion
He is returning to screens as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, in the latest Downton Abbey movie, after playing the character in the historical drama series.

The stars were also joined on the red carpet by Imelda Staunton and her husband Jim Carter, who put on a loved-up display as they arrived at the event.

Imelda, 66, who portrays Maud Bagshaw in Downton Abbey, cut a smart figure in a white and blue stripped shirt with a draping back and black trousers.

She completed her ensemble with a pair of black heeled slip-ons and styled her grey tresses in a curled style as she posed with her arm wrapped around her husband of almost 40 years.

Jim, 73, who stars alongside his wife as Mr Carson in the period drama, looked dapper in a navy suit and a matching shirt as he appeared to be as smitten as ever while posing with Imelda.

Elegant: The American actress, 60, completed her ensemble with a silver clutch bag and black strapped heels while she styled her silver locks in a chic up-do
Romantic: Elizabeth arrived on the red carpet with her husband Simon Curtis, who has directed the latest Downton Abbey movie 

Also putting on a loved-up display were Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy, who appeared to be as smitten as ever as they graced the red carpet.

American actress Claire, 43, looked incredible in a red gown adorned with rose detailing, which she stylishly paired with a black belt as she showed her support for her husband, who is joining the Downton cast for the movie.

Hugh, 46, cut a smart figure in a navy suit, which he paired with a dark shirt and tie as he stepped out to celebrate his new role in the movie, written by Julian Fellowes.

Also gracing the star-studded red carpet were JK Simmons, Downton Abbey creator and writer Julian Fellowes and Alan Leach.

Couple: They were joined on the red carpet by Imelda Staunton and her husband Jim Carter, who put on a loved-up display as they arrived at the event
Chic: Imelda styled her grey tresses in a curled style as she posed with her arm wrapped around her husband of almost 40 years
Married: Imelda, 66, who portrays Maud Bagshaw in Downton Abbey, cut a smart figure in a white and blue stripped shirt with a draping back and black trousers, while Jim looked dapper in a navy suit
Role: Imelda, 66, who portrays Maud Bagshaw in Downton Abbey, cut a smart figure in a white and blue stripped shirt with a draping back and black trousers
 Co-stars: Jim, 73, stars alongside his wife as veteran butler Mr Carson in the period drama
The trailer shows the Crawley family heading to the South of France to uncover a mystery at a villa bestowed to Dowager Countess of Grantham, Violet Crawley, while an ambitious director plans to make a film at Downton.

It opens as fan favourite Violet [Dame Maggie], says: 'I've come into the possession of villa in the South of France.

She continues: 'Years ago, before you were born. I met a man.' It then transpires Dowager Grantham and her lover 'spent a few days together and he gave her a house'.

The upcoming sequel will see the return of the much-loved cast including Hugh, Michelle and Penelope Wilton.

And it looks like there could be trouble in paradise for Lady Mary (Michelle) as she talks about the struggles of marriage in the trailer.

Sweet: Also putting on a loved-up display were Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy, who appeared to be as smitten as ever as they graced the red carpet
Lady Mary is seen talking to Hugh's character, saying: 'You don't need me to tell you that marriage is a novel full of plot twists along the way.'

And fans picked up on the absence of Lady Mary's husband Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode) in the official posters.

One wrote: 'Where is Henry Talbot???'

While another added: 'WHERE IS HENRY TALBOT? I may need to take a turn around the grounds to mull over this mystery'.

A third chimed: 'I just noticed one main character is missing from the #DowntonAbbeyANewEra movie poster. Where is Henry Talbot?'.

Glam: American actress Claire, 43, looked incredible in a red gown adorned with rose detailing, which she stylishly paired with a black belt as she showed her support for her husband, who is joining the Downton cast for the movie
The trailer also shows estate becoming the setting for a film and a slim mustached Dominic, who plays an 1920s Hollywood actor, becomes quite the heartthrob among the staff.

One of the cooks says: 'There is something about him, he's like a wild animal ready to spring'.

Mister Barber, a producer and director, begins to shoot the film- but Earl of Grantham, Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville) isn't impressed by the fanfare.

'I think its a horrible idea. Actresses plastered in make-up and actors just plastered,' he says as the scene shifts to the Hollywood cast interrupting the day-to-day life in Downton.

The trailer also hints that fans will finally get to see widower Tom Branson find love again with maid Lucy Smith, as the pair tie the knot in romantic scenes.

Creator: Also gracing the red carpet was Downton Abbey writer Julian Fellowes, who cut a smart figure in a tuxedo
Fashionista: Downton Abbey costume designer Anna Robbins proved she has her own striking wardrobe as she stepped out in a ruffled silver gown
Downton creator Julian Fellowes previously teased some details about the movie, which is based on the acclaimed TV series.

Speaking about the project, Julian shared: 'It's really a new era. The further the '20s went along, the more the world was changing in so many ways. Everything from entertainment to transport was really different by the end of the '20s. That's what we're referring to in that.'

Julian sees the Downton films as an extension of the hit TV series, which ran for six seasons between 2010 and 2015, and he explained that the new movie will pick up from where the 2019 film ended.

He said: 'As we know from the last film, Mary may not be the titular head of the household, but she is effectively running the show. We take that further.

'We're trying to mark the change - the fact that Crawleys of Downton are nearly in the 1930s, which is merely the beginning of the modern world.'

Cast: The upcoming sequel will see the return of the much-loved cast including Hugh, Michelle and Penelope Wilton (L-R) Samantha Bond, Douglas Reith, Harry Hadden-Paton, Laura Carmichael, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Penelope Wilton, Robert James Collier and Michael Fox

