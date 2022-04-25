WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY

More than two weeks after she was shot inside a downtown Portland apartment, police have identified Gabrielle Lynn Dozhier, 22, as the victim in the April 10 homicide. Police had not previously publicly identified Dozhier or another woman who was allegedly pistol-whipped in a sixth-floor apartment at Hamilton West, 1212 S.W. Clay St., a building owned by public housing authority HomeForward.
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A traffic stop along Interstate 5 in Linn County turned into a major drug bust for Oregon State Police. Last week, state troopers stopped a car on I-5 for a traffic violation. During that stop,they say the trooper spotted indicators of criminal activity. After searching...
A Iowa man has been charged in Idaho Falls after he reportedly beat two children and their mother at a motel in March.
A probable cause affidavit stated John Richard Wiles grabbed a 6-year-old boy by the neck and began hitting him, then hit the child’s mother when she tried to stop him. He also reportedly hit her 10-year-old son.
Police were called to the Motel 6 on Broadway in...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Oregon State Police identified the four people who died when a car crashed head-on with a motorhome on Sunday along Highway 18 just east of the McMinnville Municipal Airport. Initial reports state that Huy Nguyen, 46, of Vancouver, was driving west on the highway when for...
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
WINSTON, Ore-- A single vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon has resulted in the death of a Winston man. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, shortly after 4:30pm, Douglas County 9-1-1 received a report of a single vehicle motorcycle crash in the 1000-block of Brockway Road in Winston.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was found dead in her home in Okanogan County yesterday night after the Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute, according to a press release from the Okanagan County Sheriff’s Office. 46 year-old Siri Zosel had reportedly been dead for two days...
The man shot after a chase with Cache County, Utah, sheriff’s deputies Tuesday has been identified as 36-year-old Isaac Washakie, a parolee from the Utah State Prison.
Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen released the name Wednesday night along with a statement that Washakie has been released from Logan Regional Hospital in “stable condition” and transported back to the state prison.
Although no details about the shooting or Washakie’s injuries have...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
A 36-year-old local man received a unified 20-year prison sentence earlier this month after a jury found him guilty of trafficking methamphetamine and possessing fentanyl with the intent to deliver the illegal substance, court records show.
Honorato Cardona-Gonzalez, of American Falls, was charged with both felonies and a felony for unlawfully possessing a firearm by a convicted felon in December 2020 following a five-week narcotics investigation involving multiple Southeast Idaho law enforcement agencies.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
AURORA, Ore. —A wanted suspect was killed in a shootout with police Monday at a truck stop along Interstate 5 and an officer was in the hospital after being shot. The incident started at about 6:15 a.m. when a deputy U.S. Marshal spotted a wanted person at the Flying J truck stop on Ehlen Road just west of I-5 exit 278 to Donald/Aurora.
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
