Displaying items by tag: innovation

BASF celebrates opening of new Center for Sustainable Agriculture

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK — BASF opened its new Center for Sustainable Agriculture today with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Center will provide visitors information and experiences covering a broad range of topics — from technology and innovation driving agriculture’s productivity to how healthy homes and communities are not much different than a farmer’s field.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 12:02

Deadline approaching for local teachers to apply for Bright Ideas Grants from Pee Dee Electric

WADESBORO — Time is running out for local K-12 teachers to apply for grants of up to $2,000 from Pee Dee Electric through the Bright Ideas Education Grant Program.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Thursday, 07 May 2020 11:31

USDA announces grants for urban agriculture and innovative production

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the availability of $3 million for grants through its new Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production. The competitive grants will support the development of urban agriculture and innovative production projects through two categories, Planning Projects and Implementation Projects. USDA will accept applications on Grants.gov until midnight July 6, 2020.

Published in Local News

Tagged under