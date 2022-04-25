ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ford F-150 Lightning might turn like a tank

By Gary Gastelu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSome hardcore Ford F-150 fans will tell you their trucks are built like tanks, and it looks like they may soon turn like them, too. Ford has filed a patent for a method that would allow an electric truck to spin in place the way a tracked vehicle can....

