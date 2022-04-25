ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Smoky Hill River Festival in need of Artyopolis volunteers

Salina Post
 1 day ago
The Smoky Hill River Festival is fast approaching! During the Festival a section of Oakdale Park is transformed into Artyopolis, a...

salinapost.com

WIBW

HHHS ‘Paws in the Park’ raises funds for homeless animals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Helping Hands Humane Society welcomed the community and their four-legged best-friends for a pet festival Saturday to benefit the shelter. Their annual ‘Paws in the Park’ fundraiser invites pet owners and their pets for a day of activities and fundraising for shelter animals.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saturday concert to benefit veterans programs

An upcoming Saline County concert will benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program and a homeless veterans program. James Otto, Jared Blake, and Bigg Vinny Hickerson will be playing an acoustic concert beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at Tumblweed, 5680 W. Old Highway 40 (the old Augustine's Furniture and former Brightbuilt Hotrods building), a short five-minute drive west of Salina.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Volunteers needed to help with Mail Carriers Food Drive

Volunteers are needed to help with the Saturday portion of the annual Mail Carriers Food Drive in May. This year you will have two opportunities to contribute non-perishable food items to the drive, which benefits the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank. From 8 a.m. to noon on May 13, you...
SALINA, KS
#Volunteers#Wristband#Smoky Hill River Festival#Salina Arts Humanities
Salina Post

Tickets on sale at Senior Center for 'Casserole Casanova'

Tickets are now on sale for the latest Salina Senior Theatre Project production: Casserole Casanova. The rib-tickling comedy by Herbert McCollum is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 6-7 in the ballroom of the Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth Street. Tickets are $8 (non-refundable) and can be purchased at the Senior...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Sunflower Foundation hosting Powered by Trails event

TOPEKA, Kan. – All trails lead to Topeka and the Sunflower Foundation Nonprofit Center, which next week is set to host a one-day learning opportunity for trail builders and enthusiasts, as well as groups, agencies and other stakeholders from around Kansas with an interest in the development and use of public trails.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

New public fishing lake set to open in Kansas

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new fishing spot will be open soon according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks near the city of Emporia. This new public fishing spot will be at King Lake, located on the northern edge of Emporia State University and Interstate 35. It is the result of an ongoing […]
EMPORIA, KS
News 12

Wilton-based non-profit holds fundraiser for guide dog program

A Wilton non-profit is holding a fundraiser to help breed, train, and place guide dogs with people who are visually impaired in honor of International Guide Dog Day. Fidelco, which places guide dogs with people who are visually impaired, is holding a digital fundraising initiative starting today. The non-profit started...
WILTON, NY
KSNT News

Topeka Crumbl Cookies plans to open on this day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The wait is almost over for Topekans as the opening date for Crumbl Cookies has finally been announced for the capital city. KSNT 27 News spoke with Darren Haddock, the Chief Operating Officer of KSA Cookies, which manages Crumbl Cookies locations in Kansas and other states. When asked about when the community […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Demolition underway for SE Topeka McDonald’s

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition has begun to completely remodel a SE Topeka McDonald’s on Monday, April 25. The local owners, Dobski and Associates, along with community members gathered in front of the 40-year-old building at SE 29th and California to witness the start of the project. According to...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Match Madness raises more than $555,000 for area nonprofits

The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 11th annual Match Madness giving day on March 24, at Salina Fieldhouse. In 24 hours, over $555,000 was raised for 89 area nonprofit organizations through donations and bonus prizes. A total of 920 unique donors contributed a record-breaking total of $556,452.18 through...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KWU celebrates successful scholarship gala

Kansas Wesleyan is celebrating a successful scholarship gala, which was held Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Salina. More than 300 people attended the event, which raised in excess of $440,000 in support of student scholarships. “KWU’s inaugural Scholarship Gala was a tremendous event,” said Ken Oliver, vice president...
Hutch Post

Lesser Known Lovelies great plants for beginners

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Dillon Nature Center's Lesser Known Lovelies plant sale is this weekend. "We've gone beyond what we've normally done before COVID," said John Gallagher with Dillon Nature Center. "We are having our in person sale again, to the relief of many plant growers in this area."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina, KS
