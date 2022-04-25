ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene told Meadows that 'several' GOP lawmakers believed a Trump martial law declaration was the 'only way to save our Republic'

By Bryan Metzger,Jake Lahut
Business Insider
 1 day ago

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia at a hearing on the challenge to her candidacy in Atlanta, Georgia on April 22, 2022.

John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene testified on Friday that she didn't recall telling Trump to invoke martial law.
  • But newly-revealed text messages between her and Trump's former chief of staff indicate otherwise.
  • 'Several' colleagues thought martial law was 'the only way to save our Republic,' MTG wrote before Biden's inaugural.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia told former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the possibility of invoking martial law after January 6, according to newly-released text messages between the two.

CNN reported on Monday that on January 17, three days before the inauguration of President Joe Biden, she told Meadows that several of her Republican colleagues were interested in the idea as a means of keeping former President Donald Trump in power.

"In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall (sic) law," she texted Meadows that day. "I don't know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him."

Greene's text to Meadows was among the 2,319 messages obtained by CNN from Election Day 2020 to Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021.

Meadows did not appear to respond to Greene's text on martial law, according to CNN.

US presidents and Congress have only invoked martial law on a few occasions in American history, most recently in Maryland's Cambridge riot of 1963 . The 2007 National Defense Authorization Act passed under then-President George W. Bush allows the president to declare martial law and overtake command of the National Guard without requiring the consent of a state's governor.

Just last Friday, Greene testified under oath that she didn't recall whether she'd raised the idea to Trump.

"They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next," she also texted Meadows. "Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!"

Nick Dyer, a spokesman for Rep. Greene, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

On Friday, Greene sat for cross-examination by lawyers from Free Speech for the People, a group hoping to kick Greene off of the 2022 congressional ballot in Georgia. The group hopes to disqualify her candidacy under Section 3 of Article 14 of the US Constitution , which states that "no person" who's taken an oath and served as a member of Congress "shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion."

At one point, the group's lawyers asked Greene repeatedly whether she had raised the idea of martial law to Trump, prompting the congresswoman to plead ignorance.

"I don't recall," she said, declining to deny the charge. "I don't remember."

Greene gave a similar response to a wide variety of questions about January 6, as well as her past advocacy for political violence against Democrats. At one point, she denied recalling advocating for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's execution , despite being handed a paper print-out of a CNN article documenting her comments .

The texts released by CNN on Monday indicate that Greene did, in fact, advocate the idea.

The administrative judge who oversaw last Friday's hearing is expected to make a decision this week on the question of whether or not Greene qualifies for the ballot, though the final ruling ultimately goes to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger. He's already drawn the ire of Trump for refusing to "find 11,780 votes" after Trump's 2020 election loss in the state.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Joplin Scott
1d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔

Reply(46)
275
AstaCharles
1d ago

MTG is so full of 💩 she might explode at any time. Also, she needs a remedial English & spelling class. WTF is "Marshall Law"? Would someone in her clique point out her faux pas. "Martial Law" for God's sake.

Reply(19)
209
R H
1d ago

She is a good example of Americans not voting base on intelligence. Oh I'm Republicans/ Democrats so I'll vote for them. A little advice read and study History understand the reason some of these people run for office. Most politicians steal through kickbacks and corruption. I never vote base on party affiliations I study the person character educational background and their family buisness intrest. I study political science and our government from Washington to present. Our government have been compromised and the corruption in runs through both parties. Because of communication and quick access to facts you can make the correct choice when voting. A concern Veteran🇺🇸

Reply(23)
141
