My last column described Mayor Lauren Poe’s inclusionary zoning plan that will allow quadruplexes to be built throughout the city in a consolidated residential zone, with no occupancy limits. In the context of a small city with a large university and a growing community college, where owners typically rent by the room to students for more than $1,000 per month, I concluded that profit, not equity, would be the result, if not the true motivation of Poe’s plan.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO