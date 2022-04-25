ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Lacrosse: Results, links and featured coverage for Monday, April 25

By Brian Deakyne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Princeton 17, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 6 - Box Score. West Windsor-Plainsboro South 12, Manalapan 11 - Box Score. South Plainfield 12, St. Thomas Aquinas 6 - Box Score. North Brunswick 11, Freehold Township 7 - Box Score. Hamilton West 11, Sayreville 5 - Box Score. NJIGLL. Parsippany Hills 20,...

Girls Lacrosse: Laxnumbers standings as of April 24

2-Ridgewood (7-2) 3-Bridgewater-Raritan (10-0) 4-Hunterdon Central (8-2) 23-Newark East Side (1-8) 7-Washington Township (4-5) 13-South Brunswick (3-2-1) 17-Freehold Township (2-6) 18-West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-5) 19-Cherry Hill East (1-9-1) 20-Manalapan (1-8) 21-Marlboro (2-7) 22-Atlantic City (1-6) NORTH, GROUP 3. 1-Chatham (4-3) 2-Morris Knolls (10-1) 3-North Hunterdon (4-3) 4-Northern Highlands (6-3) 5-Ramapo...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton softball notebook: Bordentown makes Hammonton Tourney final

Bordentown saw its 13-game win streak to start the season come to an end, but it took the top team in the state to end it. The Scotties, ranked No. 6 in the most recent NJ.com Top 20, made the final of the Hammonton Invitational over the weekend, outscoring No. 15 Steinert, Rancocas Valley and Hammonton a combined 20-5 before running into No. 1 Donovan Catholic in the final for a 5-1 loss. Bordentown became just the third team in Donovan Catholic’s 13 games this season to score even a run against the Griffins, and the Scotties did that with a first-inning RBI from Brianna Fischer. Bordentown junior Allison Hoppe had a busy week in the circle, throwing 24 of a possible 27 innings over the two-day Hammonton tournament, accruing an ERA of just 0.58 for the tournament. Along with a four-inning outing against Montgomery early last week, Hoppe had a Ks-per-seven of 11.3 for the week, peaking at 14 Ks against Steinert. The week ahead will offer another chance for a win against a current NJ.com Top 20 team, heading to No. 10 Kingsway on Thursday.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Manalapan over Brick Township - Boys lacrosse recap

Adam Vender and Anthony Macchio scored two goals apiece to lead Manalapan to a one-sided victory at home over Brick Township, 9-2. Ben Perle scored once and assisted once while Christian Zdziarski tallied three assists for Manalapan (7-3), which held a 3-1 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Complete N.J. girls javelin preview

WHEN: Thursday at 9:30 a.m. QUALIFIERS: Niki Woods, Demarest; Hailey Romero, Fair Lawn; Sheridan Martinez, Manchester Township; Daniela Peralta, Union Catholic; Rachel Schmitt, Fair Lawn; Leah Howard, Millville; Tyaja Thomas, Paramus Catholic; Melissa Viellette, Fair Lawn; Aysiah Maldonado, Audubon. JERSEY OUTLOOK: The state is led in the javelin by Demarest...
NJ.com

Delran defeats Westampton Tech - Softball recap

Brooke Acker led Delran to a 6-5 victory over Westampton Tech in Westampton as she went 2-4 with two RBI and one run. Down 4-3 at the end of the sixth inning, Delran (5-3) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a two-run advantage before holding on for the win.
DELRAN, NJ
NJ.com

Can’t-miss boys lacrosse games for the week of April 25

The week gets started with a key Burlington County Interscholastic League clash and ends with several riveting Saturday games, including No. 14 Manasquan against No. 5 Seton Hall Prep in West Orange. And if this week plays out anything like each one since the season began, we should be bracing...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Tedesco hits two milestones as Glen Ridge tops Ramapo - Girls lacrosse recap

Frances Tedesco recorded her 100th career point and her 100th career draw as part of Glen Ridge’s 7-6 victory over Ramapo at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield. Tedesco finished with two goals, three assists and eight draw controls for Glen Ridge (6-5). Campbell Spillett scored three goals, while Hana Yang and Defne Zeybek had one apiece. Blake Velardi made two saves.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls lacrosse: No. 18 West Essex edges Montclair by one

There was plenty of offense in this one as Gianna Macrino scored five times with two assists, five ground balls, and seven draw controls in West Essex’s, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20,, 15-14 win over Montclair in Montclair. Ciele Mcinerney also scored five goals with two ground...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Glen Ridge - Boys lacrosse recap

Giovanni Marra and Matthew Power scored three goals each as Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Glen Ridge, 11-4, at Watsessing Park in Glen Ridge. Mikey Kloepfer added two goals and two assists for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (9-1), which jumped out to a 6-1 first quarter lead. Alexander Lo made 10 saves in the win and Ethan Filler had 13 ground balls and won 15-of-17 faceoffs.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Girls preview, N.J. outlook for all 13 events

The coronavirus nixed the Penn Relays each of the past two seasons, but action at Franklin Field in Philadelphia is back beginning on Thursday morning. Things will start bright and early with the small school 4x800-meter relays. The meet’s first pop will sound at 9 a.m. and New Jersey’s hope for a historic day will officially be underway.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Lacrosse: Tenafly outlasts Ramsey behind Reichel, Jung

Tenafly (6-4) got the upper hand on Ramsey (6-3) in a defensive-driven battle, earning a 7-5 win off the goalkeeping of Eric Jung and the offensive prowess of Dylan Reichel. Jung made 10 saves in net to hold Ramsey to five goals, a season-low for the Rams, while Reichel led the way offensively with collecting a team-high \four points off three goals and an assist. Both Ben Roberts (one goal, two assists) and Jacob Hyatt (two goals, one assist) contributed three points in the win while Roberts led the way with six ground balls.
TENAFLY, NJ
