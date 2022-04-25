ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Senate Approve Lower Indoor Water Use Standard

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Senate approves to lower the standard for indoor water consumption as the state is facing an extreme drought. The new standard for indoor water...

Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
One Green Planet

California Set New Record For Using Nearly 100% Clean Energy

California just set a new record for using nearly 100 percent clean, renewable energy, getting them closer to the goal of being carbon-free by 2045. The state’s main grid ran on more than 97 percent renewable energy on Sunday, April 3rd. This broke a 96.4 percent record from the week prior, according to the California Independent System Operator (ISO).
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden rollback of Trump-era permitting reforms will harm his own clean energy agenda

President Joe Biden has reversed Trump-era reforms to modernize the federal permitting process. But the decision could undermine the administration’s own clean energy goals by making it more difficult to permit clean energy infrastructure at a time when we should be building more clean energy faster. In 2020, the...
POTUS
eenews.net

Study: Low-producing oil wells cause 50% of methane emissions

Low-producing oil and gas wells are to blame for roughly half of the methane emitted from all U.S. well sites, despite making up 6 percent of the country’s total production, according to new research published this week. The study, published in Nature Communications, is the first comprehensive look at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Harvard Health

Relocating farmland to cut carbon emissions amid warming world

The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change suggested in a recent report that with every degree of warming, global agricultural production will be reduced by 10 to 25 percent, threatening the food supply. A team of scientists, including Harvard Forest researcher Tim Rademacher, offers a possible solution in a new article in Nature Communications Earth & Environment. They developed a map showing where the world’s major food crops could be relocated to maximize production and minimize environmental impact. The changes would yield big decreases in the carbon (71 percent), biodiversity (87 percent), and irrigation-water (100 percent) footprints of crop production. The Gazette spoke with Rademacher, who studies tree growth and vegetation at Harvard Forest, about the feasibility and potential impact of the proposal. The interview was edited for clarity and length.
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

California Desalination Plant Suffers Setback With Denial Recommendation

A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Meet the power plant of the future: Solar + battery hybrids are poised for explosive growth

America’s electric power system is undergoing radical change as it transitions from fossil fuels to renewable energy. While the first decade of the 2000s saw huge growth in natural gas generation, and the 2010s were the decade of wind and solar, early signs suggest the innovation of the 2020s may be a boom in “hybrid” power plants. A typical hybrid power plant combines electricity generation with battery storage at the same location. That often means a solar or wind farm paired with large-scale batteries. Working together, solar panels and battery storage can generate renewable power when solar energy is at its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Solar Water Heaters: Switch to This Alternative to Save Energy (and Money)

Rising prices and what often feels like an energy crisis might mean you're paying more attention to how your home uses energy. If you want to save some money on your bills, start with your water heater. That unassuming boiler in your basement can use 14% to 18% or your home's monthly energy budget, according to the Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Biden administration commits $504M for Utah hydrogen energy plant

The Biden administration is supporting a project to create the world's largest industrial green hydrogen production and storage facility in Utah backed by a multi-million dollar commitment. The Department of Energy has issued a conditional commitment backed by up to $504.4 million in debt financing for the joint venture between...
UTAH STATE
Nevada Current

Cortez Masto working on tax credits for battery, rare earth industries

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is crafting legislation to give tax credits to  battery and rare earth magnet manufacturers to increase production of materials used in electric vehicles and other technologies, an effort she says would create more jobs in the state’s mineral processing and recycling sector. Members of the Senate Energy and Natural […] The post Cortez Masto working on tax credits for battery, rare earth industries appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE

