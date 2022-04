SUPERIOR, Colo. — When Len Harris saw workers at a Starbucks in Buffalo, NY win their union vote last year, she said she was inspired. "That's kind of what kickstarted and inspired me to to really take the plunge," she said. "But frankly, I had been kind of noticing this pattern of worker disparity in Starbucks ... not even just Starbucks, actually really just the working class in general in America."

