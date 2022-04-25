ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Lando Norris and Liverpool enjoy their celebrations – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 25.

Football

Jose received a gift.

Pick that one out!

The red side of Merseyside were celebrating.

Rachel Daly went close from distance.

Shear class!

Barcelona remembered.

Cricket

Sam Curran enjoyed his first game of the season.

KP was looking for a winning formula.

Eoin Morgan enjoyed his evening at Lord’s.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu reacted to her award win.

The tournament to win.

Novak Djokovic reacted to a defeat.

Leylah Fernandez was still on a Billie Jean King Cup high.

Formula One

Lando Norris celebrated with his team.

Cycling

Olympic champion Beth Schriever was another Laureus winner.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles enjoyed a holiday.

Golf

Lee Westwood enjoyed his big day.

England to appoint separate head coaches for Test and limited-overs squads

England have confirmed they will appoint separate head coaches to lead the men’s Test and limited-overs squads, with the interview process set to begin in just two weeks. A return to the split coaching model has long been anticipated, with England’s exhausting schedule and the rapidly diverging fortunes of the red and white-ball teams making the change a virtual necessity.
STEPHEN FLEMING
