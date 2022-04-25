Lando Norris and Liverpool enjoy their celebrations – Monday’s sporting social

Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 25.

Football

Jose received a gift.

[xdelx]

Pick that one out!

The red side of Merseyside were celebrating.

Rachel Daly went close from distance.

Shear class!

Barcelona remembered.

Cricket

Sam Curran enjoyed his first game of the season.

KP was looking for a winning formula.

Eoin Morgan enjoyed his evening at Lord’s.

[xdelx]

Tennis

Emma Raducanu reacted to her award win.

The tournament to win.

Novak Djokovic reacted to a defeat.

Leylah Fernandez was still on a Billie Jean King Cup high.

Formula One

Lando Norris celebrated with his team.

Cycling

Olympic champion Beth Schriever was another Laureus winner.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles enjoyed a holiday.

Golf

Lee Westwood enjoyed his big day.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox