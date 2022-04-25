ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station

By The Newsroom
 1 day ago
World News

Three wealthy businessmen have returned from the International Space Station with their astronaut escort, wrapping up a pricey trip that marked Nasa’s debut as a B&B host.

Flying back in a SpaceX capsule, they splashed down in the Atlantic off the Florida coast to close out a 17-day tour that cost them 55 million dollars (£43 million) apiece.

The trip was supposed to last a little over a week, but poor weather kept the visitors in orbit almost twice as long as intended.

Before departing the space station on Sunday night, the group thanked their seven hosts, including three Nasa astronauts whose own mission is nearing an end.

It was the first time Nasa opened its space hatches to tourists after shunning the practice perfected over the decades by Russia.

Last autumn, a Russian film crew flew up, followed by a Japanese fashion mogul and his assistant. In each case, an active-duty cosmonaut travelled with them.

The latest guests were accompanied by a former Nasa astronaut now working for Axiom Space, the Houston company in charge of the flight, making it the first fully private trip to the space station.

After hosting longer than expected, Nasa was itching to make room for the next crew. SpaceX will attempt to launch three Nasa astronauts and one Italian to the space station as soon as Wednesday.

They will replace the three Americans and a German up there since November who will head back to Earth in their own SpaceX capsule.

The pace is blazingly fast by Nasa standards. “It’s absolutely exciting,” said Nasa flight director Zeb Scoville.

Axiom handled the logistics for the trip for its three paying customers: American real estate tycoon Larry Connor; Canadian private equity CEO Mark Pathy; and Israeli investor Eytan Stibbe of Tel Aviv.

Their chaperone was Michael Lopez-Alegria, an Axiom vice president who flew to space four times while a Nasa astronaut.

Mr Lopez-Alegria said it was an “amazing adventure that we’ve had, even longer and more exciting than we thought”.

Axiom teamed up with SpaceX for the journey that began with an April 8 lift-off from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre. It was SpaceX’s second private flight, coming just months after a billionaire’s orbital jaunt with contest winners.

While in space, the visitors did experiments and peered back at Earth.

“It’s been eye-opening in so many ways,” Mr Pathy said, “that I think will have such a lasting impact on my life.”

The experience was especially personal for Mr Stibbe. He served as a fighter pilot under Ilan Ramon, Israel’s first astronaut who died aboard space shuttle Columbia in 2003.

Mr Stibbe flew copies of the surviving pages of Mr Ramon’s space diary, as well as artwork and music created by Mr Ramon’s children. He celebrated Passover with matzah bread he took up and gefilte fish offered by the station’s Russians.

Axiom’s second flight is set for early next year as the company looks ahead to having its own space station by 2030.

Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
WPXI Pittsburgh

SpaceX’s 1st all-private mission splashes down off Florida coast to complete mission

UPDATE: SpaceX’s Axiom Space’s Ax-1 crew splashed down Monday afternoon near Jacksonville, completing the two-week mission. The Ax1 crew and SpaceX Dragon safely splashed down at 1:06 p.m. EDT. In a statement, Axiom Space said that the “first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) successfully demonstrated Axiom Space’s ability to integrate with the ISS and conduct meaningful research. "
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Digital Trends

Check out this cool NASA image of SpaceX Crew-3’s ride home

A stunning image shared by NASA shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft at the International Space Station (ISS) just a few days before it brings home the Crew-3 astronauts. The Endurance crew ship is shown from a window aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule, which brought NASA’s first-ever...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Commercial crew departs space station, heads for Monday splashdown

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying four non-professional astronauts, the first fully commercial, non-government crew to visit the International Space Station, undocked from the outpost Sunday, heading for re-entry and splashdown Monday to close out an extended 17-day mission. Capsule commander Michael López-Alegría and co-pilot Larry Connor, flanked on the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Dragon Endeavour Departs Space Station – Axiom Astronauts Finally Returning to Earth

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft undocked from the space-facing port of the International Space Station’s Harmony module at 9:10 p.m. EDT to complete the first all-private astronaut mission to the orbiting laboratory, Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1). The hatch was closed between the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft and the  International Space Station at  7:26 p.m. EDT, in preparation for undocking and return to Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Ax-1 crew undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth

April 24 (UPI) -- Axiom Space's private astronaut mission Ax-1 undocked from the International Space Station on Sunday night following weather-related delays. The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour undocked from the orbital at 9:10 EDT, the space station confirmed, and was en route to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere in about 16 hours with splashdown targeted for 1:06 p.m. on Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Crew of first private flight to ISS return to Earth

Three wealthy businessmen and a former NASA astronaut splashed down Monday off the Florida coast after spending more than two weeks aboard the International Space Station, in a landmark mission for the commercial sector. SpaceX, owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, is now regularly ferrying NASA astronauts to and from the space station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

SpaceX returns private Ax-1 astronaut crew to Earth after extended space station stay

SpaceX safely returned its Crew Dragon spacecraft from orbit Monday, carrying the private crew of Axiom Space's Ax-1 mission back from the International Space Station. The Ax-1 mission was commanded by retired NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, with real estate investor Larry Connor as the pilot, and Canadian investor Mark Pathy and former Israeli fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe as mission specialists.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX Teams Wave-Off Ax-1 Undocking – Space Station Reboosts

At the conclusion of a weather briefing ahead of today’s planned undocking, NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX teams elected to wave off today’s undocking attempt due to a diurnal low wind trough which has been causing marginally high winds at the splashdown sites. The Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) private astronaut crew is now targeting to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) at 8:55 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 24. To wave off means to postpone the landing of a spacecraft at the last minute to predictions of bad weather at the landing site.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA 'Holoported' a Doctor Onto the International Space Station

I have a new noun for your vocabulary: Holoportation. It's an amalgam of "hologram" and "teleportation," and though it may seem like it, it isn't just a niche Sci-Fi term buried somewhere in Isaac Asimov novels and Star Trek episodes. In October, NASA used this mind-boggling, futuristic mechanism to bring...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

On This Day In Space: April 22, 2010: X-37B space plane launches on 1st top-secret mission

On April 22, 2010, the U.S. Air Force launched the super-secret X-37B space plane on its first spaceflight. This space plane is also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle. It looks a lot like NASA's space shuttle, only it's much smaller and doesn't have any windows. But the X-37B doesn't need windows anyway, because no one actually flies in it. It's completely autonomous and can even land on a runway without a human pilot.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
