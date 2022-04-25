ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Dad claims grocery workers attacked him after he complained about checkout line

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FWcW_0fJbfLSe00

A California man has accused workers at a grocery store of dragging him into a closet and delivering punishing blows after he complained about the long line at a register.

John Valencia, a father of seven, told Fox 13 he went to Stater Brothers on East Baseline Street in San Bernardino to buy some coffee and creamer about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The line to the only open register was long, so Valencia asked a manager if another checkout lane could be opened but was ignored, he said.

Then “I just went and got in line. I was like, ‘Well, thank you, you know, great customer service,’ ” he told the outlet.

“At no time was I being aggressive, at no time was I being loud, was I threatening him or any way.”

Valencia said that when the manager still became upset with him, ”I was trying to tell him like, ‘You know bro, calm down.’ I just asked you to open another lane,” Valencia told Fox 13.

But the manager allegedly didn’t take too kindly to the comments.

Valencia said he was suddenly grabbed, tossed into a store closet and assaulted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDevt_0fJbfLSe00
Valencia said he was dragged into a closet and attacked by workers.
Fox11

“Other employees came, and I can remember it was like they had me on the ground, and I seen them trying to close the door, and I was trying to kick the door open so they wouldn’t close it, and they grabbed my legs and pulled them up,” he told the outlet.

“Two of them started beating on me, then they started kicking my face and stomping on my back and stomping my head while holding me down,” Valencia said, adding that someone finally said, “Let him up, let him up.”

A witness captured part of the shocking incident on video.

Valencia said he called 911 and his wife, Meagan Lacey, after the beatdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t53ir_0fJbfLSe00
Valencia suffered a concussion and a cut on his eyebrow.
Fox11

“It was terrifying to get the phone call from him,” Lacey said, adding she could not believe that the woman who filmed part of the alleged incident was the only person to do anything at the time.

“There were so many people in that store and so many employees and so many people that were given the chance to help, and nobody did — she was the only one,” Lacey said.

“I know that she couldn’t have done much physically against all those people, so I’m just thankful that she did record it and that she was willing to share that recording,” the wife added.

Valencia told Fox 13 that he suffered a concussion and that his eyebrow was split open from the assault.

“I want the people involved to be arrested,” he told KABC . “They shouldn’t be working at Stater Brothers. anymore. That’s not a safe environment with those type of employees.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IOfWw_0fJbfLSe00
Valencia said he wants the people who allegedly attacked him to be arrested.
Fox11

His lawyer, Shane Hapuarachy, claimed the attack was “completely unprovoked.”

“This wasn’t a situation that called for violence of any kind. There was absolutely nothing that [Valencia] did to warrant that type of response from an employee of the store,” Hapuarachy told KABC.

In a statement, the business said it was “conducting an internal investigation of the incident and [was][ unable to comment any further at this time.”

San Bernardino police said they had received a report about the incident, which will be reviewed by the county district attorney’s office.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

M1 crash: Drink-drive mum jailed over deaths of children

A mother who killed two of her children when she crashed into a lorry while drink-driving has been jailed for more than four years. Mary McCann, 35, crashed into the HGV on the M1 northbound near Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, on 9 August. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
State
California State
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Valencia, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
People

3-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped from California Home as Grandmother Unloaded Groceries: Police

Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California home. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Long Line#Dad#Fox 13#Stater Brothers
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy