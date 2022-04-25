ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Trump held in contempt, faces $10K-per-day fine in New York AG’s probe

By Priscilla DeGregory
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0250zh_0fJbfHvk00

A New York judge on Monday held Donald Trump in contempt — and fined him $10,000 a day — for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents in Attorney General Letitia James’ probe of his company’s business dealings.

“Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously, I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 a day,” said Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron before striking the gavel.

James asked for the civil contempt order earlier this month , arguing that the former president failed to meet a court-ordered March 31 deadline to turn over materials as part of her office’s investigation into the Trump Organization.

The ex-president has blasted the investigation as a “witch hunt” while fighting it in court.

Defense lawyers for Trump, who wasn’t at Monday’s hearing, claimed he didn’t have any of the documents requested in the AG’s civil probe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKRbc_0fJbfHvk00
Former President Donald Trump was held in contempt of court for not complying with a subpoena for documents related to a New York Attorney General Letitia James’ probe into his company.
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zq0qL_0fJbfHvk00
AG James opened the investigation into the Trump Organization in 2019.
Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qz8ga_0fJbfHvk00
Anti-Trump demonstrators gather outside of the New York County Supreme Court in New York City, U.S., April 25, 2022.
REUTERS

But Engoron ruled there wasn’t evidence to show that Trump had conducted a proper search of his documents when he responded to James’ subpoena by claiming he had nothing to turn over.

“In particular there is no admissible evidence of who, what, where, when and how any search was conducted,” Engoron said, noting that Trump’s boilerplate response to the subpoena, “just doesn’t cut it.”

“Thus Mr. Trump didn’t comply,” the judge said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s7EML_0fJbfHvk00
Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron is fining Trump $10,000 a day for not turning over documents.
Gregory P. Mango

Earlier in the hearing, Trump lawyer Alina Habba maintained that her client was in the clear because any documents he might have were already being turned over to the AG’s office through the Trump Organization.

But Engoron pressed Habba on why Trump hadn’t submitted a sworn affidavit attesting to that fact.

“I feel like there is an 800 pound gorilla in the room here. Why don’t we have an affidavit from [Trump]?” the judge said, noting that the ex-president has been running the company for decades.

“I’m happy to, if they ask for it,” Habba said of the AG’s office. “I would be happy to do so because he doesn’t have anything left to give.”

Engoron responded, “How do you know he will swear to that?”

“Because my client is an honest person, much to the dismay of some of the people in this room,” Habba said. “We have nothing to hide.”

Engoron noted: “There is a difference between saying something and saying something under oath.”

During oral arguments, Habba called the AG’s probe a “political crusade” that “continues to grow and expand” and has cost the Trump Organization millions of dollars in legal fees.

“This is a poor utilization of tax payers’ dollars,” Habba said of the investigation, noting it “cannot be allowed to aimlessly go on when the cost to my client and the public is so high.”

Andrew Amer, a lawyer for the AG’s office, said investigators were being hampered “because we don’t have evidence from the person that sits at the top of this organization.”

“Our patience is at an end and so should the court’s be,” he said.

Getting documents from the Trump Organization has been like “pulling teeth,” he added, explaining why the investigation has been dragging on. The probe is extremely complex since each of the company’s assets “is like a Russian nesting doll,” that leads to further investigation,” Amer said.

“For years, Donald Trump has tried to evade the law and stop our lawful investigation into him and his company’s financial dealings,” James said in a statement after Engoron’s decision. “Today’s ruling makes clear: No one is above the law.”

Outside court, Habba said that Trump’s legal team plans to appeal the ruling.

“We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision today,” Habba told reporters. “This does not even come close to meeting the standard on a motion for contempt. And thus we intend to appeal this decision.”

James opened up an investigation in 2019 after Congressional testimony from Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen that Trump exaggerated company assets to get an advantage on taxes, loan applications and for insurance purposes.

The AG then filed suit in 2020 against the company and Eric Trump claiming they were stonewalling the probe.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Chris Christie sends message to Dems: Follow Obama's advice, tell this story to voters

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss former President Barack Obama's words that Democrats have got a "story to tell" ahead of November's midterms. Christie urged Democrats to follow Obama's advice, listing "runaway inflation," "critical race theory," and a "porous border" as parts of the left's story that need to be mentioned.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Manhattan Supreme Court#New York Ag#The Trump Organization#Ag#Anadolu Agency#Getty Images Anti Trump#Reuters
Reuters

Trump said did not destroy White House call logs -W.Post

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said he did not destroy records of phone calls from the official White House log or use so-called burner phones during his supporters' deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, The Washington Post reported on Thursday. Trump, a Republican,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy