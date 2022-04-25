Brooklyn resident to be featured on PBS show 'Stories from the Stage'

PBS show "Stories from the Stage" is set to air its 100th episode, but the milestone is not the main reason to tune in. That episode will focus on sign language with the first story being told by Branden Kazen-Maddox from Brooklyn.

News 12 spoke with Kazen-Maddox who says they grew up as a "GODA", or grandchild of deaf adults, becoming fluent in American sign language, along with four other languages.

Kazen-Maddox tells News 12 that gives them a special opportunity to help others who are also deaf by doing inclusive work from art to music videos, singing, translating and more.

Viewers can watch Kazen-Maddox's story on the World Channel Facebook page now. It'll also air later this month on PBS.