ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn resident to be featured on PBS show 'Stories from the Stage'

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbDoD_0fJbf84S00

PBS show "Stories from the Stage" is set to air its 100th episode, but the milestone is not the main reason to tune in. That episode will focus on sign language with the first story being told by Branden Kazen-Maddox from Brooklyn.

News 12 spoke with Kazen-Maddox who says they grew up as a "GODA", or grandchild of deaf adults, becoming fluent in American sign language, along with four other languages.

Kazen-Maddox tells News 12 that gives them a special opportunity to help others who are also deaf by doing inclusive work from art to music videos, singing, translating and more.

Viewers can watch Kazen-Maddox's story on the World Channel Facebook page now. It'll also air later this month on PBS.

Comments / 0

Related
Talking With Tami

Pamela Anderson Pops By ‘The View’ Talks Broadway Show Chicago, Memoir And Netflix Documentary

Actress Pamela Anderson popped by The View a few weeks ago and I can’t believe I missed it!. The actress told “The View” how she went from “Baywatch” beaches to her Broadway debut, writing her own memoir and working with her sons on her upcoming Netflix documentary. She talked about her love for Central Park and she likes to walk her dogs there while visiting the big apple.
CHICAGO, IL
News 12

"The People's Ball," a celebration of individuality, creativity, returns to Brooklyn

On the eve of the Met Gala, one of the world's largest annual fashion events, New York City residents will have the chance to celebrate their own individuality in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Public Library will celebrate its own annual "The People's Ball" on May 1, a free-to-all event where anyone can express their unique style and walk the runway in a safe, inclusive space.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Hello Magazine

Julianne Moore pens emotional message following the death of former co-star

Julianne Moore has paid tribute to the "beautiful and gracious" actress and former colleague and mentor, Kathryn Hays, following the news of her death at the age of 87. Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared several photos of herself and Kathryn from over the years, including a picture of them in character promoting As the World Turns.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne supported by former The Talk co-stars on social media

Sharon Osbourne recently shared an emotional video online with her husband Ozzy Osbourne, where they urged their followers to help with the Ukraine refugee crisis. And after posting the footage, which was filmed inside their home in LA, they received mass support from their fans and friends, including Sharon's former The Talk co-star Carrie Ann Inaba.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Sign Language#World Channel#Goda
Popculture

'The Price Is Right at Night' Primetime Special Finds Rachel Brosnahan Playing the 'Money Game' in Exclusive Clip

Another new primetime special for CBS's smash hit game show The Price Is Right at Night is coming next week, and it will feature a celebrity guest! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan turns up in the primetime event to help out a contestant playing the "Money Game." In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com of the Monday night event, Brosnahan and a contestant named Hans have to work together to help Hans win a green 2022 Mini Cooper S.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bill Maher And Bob Odenkirk Talk About God And Comedy In HBO’s ‘Real Time’ Session

Click here to read the full article. It was old school week on Bill Maher’s Friday Real Time. Fresh off a week away while his Adulting special ran in his regular HBO time slot, Maher celebrated his return by bringing in an old friend from the comedy circuit. Bob Odenkirk, the Better Call Saul actor, comedian, producer, and author of the new memoir, Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama, sat with Maher to talk about what it takes to stand on a stage and make an audience laugh. But first, the talk turned to a Maher favorite of Odenkirk’s work: Mr. Show with Bob and David, a...
TV & VIDEOS
Loudwire

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy – ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
TV & VIDEOS
Upworthy

A resurfaced blooper from 'Sesame Street' featuring Elmo and Robin Williams is so wholesome

A resurfaced blooper from "Sesame Street" has gone viral after it was posted to Reddit by user Druule10 on the forum "Unexpected." They posted the 31-second clip, titled "Elmo just died inside," which showed Elmo calling Robin Williams the wrong name. In the 1991 episode, Williams shows the puppet how someone can use their imagination when playing with a stick. When Elmo goes to thank him, he calls him "Mr. Robins." Several users commented how the clip made their day. Meanwhile, other users wished there were more bloopers from the children's show that they could enjoy, Newsweek reports.
TV & VIDEOS
FUN 107

New Bedford Twins Cook Up a Special Appearance on ‘Today’ Show

Moments before her daughters, New Bedford's Maya and Aria Christian, walked onto the set of NBC's Today show, Marci Pina-Christian could hardly contain her enthusiasm. "I'm in the green room, and the twins will be going on very soon," she said. "They're doing a segment on twins and the relationship between twins, and sisters who are also best friends. It's very exciting!"
NEW BEDFORD, MA
News 12

News 12

69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy