Butler County, OH

Former nursing assistant pleads guilty to second set of charges for sexual assaults

By WKRC
WKRC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A former nursing assistant pleaded guilty to sexual assaults in Butler County. Godbless Uwadiegwu had already admitted to similar charges in Warren County. The...

local12.com

WKRC

Hamilton man charged in brother's murder

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has been indicted on a murder charge for allegedly fatally shooting his own brother in Hamilton. Justin Glenn also faces a gun charge. Police say Glenn shot his brother Jason on Summer Street on February 21. Police believe the shooting happened during a fight. Justin Glenn then also fired several shots in the air, according to investigators.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Former Lebanon police officer won't face charges for citation issue

LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - A former Lebanon police officer will not face charges for failing to complete the citation process when he pulled over drivers. During an administrative review, Lebanon police found that Eric Holmes issued verbal warnings to 140 drivers for various traffic violations from 2019 through February 2022. Holmes would submit the citations to the police department for them to be recorded but he didn't give the duplicates to the drivers or file them with the court.
WKRC

Police investigate allegations surrounding former Goshen School Board President

GOSHEN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local school board president is out of office, and the community is outraged. On Saturday, a video emerged in which former Goshen School Board President John Gray appears to be confronted by a group that aims to catch child predators. Gray was briefly detained by...
