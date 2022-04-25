ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

The Team Behind Amelia’s Bistro Opened a New Cafe in Jersey City

By Stephanie Spear
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new cafe from the team behind Amelia’s Bistro has opened in Jersey City’s West Side. Three Thirds Cafe is now open in the 3 Acres building, located at 400 Claremont Avenue. With beans from modcup coffee roasters, another Jersey City-based brand, and baked foods from Baltazhar Bakery, there’s something for...

