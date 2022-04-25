The Team Behind Amelia’s Bistro Opened a New Cafe in Jersey City

The off-leash dog park at Reynoldstown coffee shop and cafe ParkGrounds is officially closed, but the covered patio and seating inside remain open. Johnny Gianoulidis, who also owns Greek restaurant Kafenio in Avondale Estates and the Greek Pizzeria and Gyros in Brookhaven, kicked off renovations last week to convert the small dog park at ParkGrounds into an outdoor seating area and beer garden, complete with food trucks on weekend evenings. Dogs on leashes are welcome when the new patio opens, with owners expected to clean up after their animals and keep them from digging or damaging furniture. People not properly supervising their dogs, cleaning up after them, or using the park as a rest stop for their dogs without purchasing items from the cafe have been ongoing issues for ParkGrounds.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO