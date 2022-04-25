New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Applegreen Announce $126 Million Investment in New Jersey, including New Headquarters and Significant Jobs Boost for the Garden State
Irish-founded company to open new Travel Plaza Headquarters in Glen Rock, New Jersey with 100 new jobs and 800 jobs over the coming years. DUBLIN, IRELAND – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Applegreen, one of the largest on-highway service plaza operators in the United States and Europe, today announced an...www.state.nj.us
Comments / 0