New Orleans, LA

LPO will play a free concert Tuesday, outdoors in City Park

By Staff report
NOLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peristyle at New Orleans City Park is the place to be for an outdoor concert by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Tuesday. Assistant conductor Chelsea Gallo takes the baton to lead the orchestra...

www.nola.com

NOLA.com

Jazz Fest Shabbat is back April 29!

Touro Synagogue’s annual Jazz Fest Shabbat is back this week, featuring the Panorama Jazz Band, James Andrews and the Crescent City All-Stars. The events starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29. This is the 29th time the Synagogue has held the event. According to a press release, “Cantor Stephen...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
QuadCities.com

Get Jazzed with The Quad City Singers May 26

Join the Quad City Singers for a night of drinks, hors devours & jazz favorites, including Moonglow, Come Rain or Come Shine, Taking a Chance on Love, Come Fly with Me, Operator and many more!. Old Oaks Winery. May 26. Cocktails at 6:00 PM. Concert at 7:00 PM. Get your...
MUSIC
ModestoView

GoDowntown: It’s Been A Hard Days Night

It has been a hard two years but music is coming back and so is the Benefit for CASA this year featuring the music of The Beatles. Let’s all come together on April 1st at 7 pm at the State Theatre and twist and shout as The Vibe, Third Party and a cavalcade of local Allstars perform the hits of the Beatles and other Beatles songs they like. I’ve got a feeling that for only $10 tickets to this event are going to go fast, so don’t let me down, grab yours at the box office or online at www.thestate.org.
MUSIC
YourErie

Hagen History Center hosts Free Community Day

If you are looking for a nice Sunday activity, here is your chance to enjoy a free tour at the Hagen History Center. The Hagen History Center held a Free Community Day where visitors could tour the mansion and other exhibits for free. The Wood-Morrison House has three new galleries along with a new children’s […]
LIFESTYLE
NOLA.com

jpas season

Season ticket renewals are open for the 2022-23 season of productions with the Jefferson Performing Arts Society. The calendar includes several seasonal specials, musicals, plays and ballets that begin in September.
JEFFERSON, LA
NOLA.com

How a new Jazz Fest dish points to a revival for Treme Creole restaurant Li’l Dizzy’s

When John Cannon took over as chef at Li’l Dizzy’s Café last fall there was no doubt about the mandate before him. It even had a playbook. “They handed me the family cookbook, that’s the Bible, that’s what we called it in the kitchen,” said Cannon, thumbing through a copy one day at the Treme restaurant. “My goal is to make every dish in this book.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Ronnie Lamarque is livin’ the teen singer's dream at Jazz Fest 2022

Ronnie Lamarque is a classic crooner in the Tony Bennett, Bobby Darin, Frank Sinatra mold. He and his 18-piece band are going to close out the Economy Hall Tent on Friday afternoon at the long-awaited 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Chances are, it will be the No. 1 curiosity concert for Crescent City audiences who want to find out if Ronnie can really bring it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

