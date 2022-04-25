See Fred Warner show off new look to 49ers home and away uniforms for 2022

The San Francisco 49ers unveiled updates to their standard home and away uniforms that brings back design elements from jerseys during the 1980s and ‘90s.

The uniform “fulfills years of fan requests” to return to that famous look, the team said in a news release.

The 49ers’ “saloon wordmark,” first released in 1972, is back after 32 years — a period when the team won five Super Bowls. The saloon font lies just below the neckline on standard jerseys and on the back of helmet bumpers.

“The wordmark recalls the team’s history and tradition for all to see,” the news release said.

Also, the three-stripe sleeves come back after a five-year absence.

“Reminiscent of Super Bowl victories and NFL legends, the three-stripe design dates back to the beginning of the Bay Area’s oldest professional sports team,” according to the 49ers.