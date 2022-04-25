ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Name the time and place’: SC’s Katie Arrington says she will take lie detector test

By Caitlin Byrd
The State
The State
 1 day ago

Republican congressional candidate Katie Arrington said Monday she will take a polygraph test to prove she is telling the truth about the allegations surrounding the loss of her security clearance at the Department of Defense.

Arrington’s promise marks another dramatic turn in an intensifying South Carolina GOP primary.

Arrington, a former state lawmaker who is challenging U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District seat, last week challenged Mace to take a drug test after Mace attended the two-day Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida. Mace has been a proponent of decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level.

Now, Arrington is not only offering to pay for Mace’s drug test but she has suggested that the two women take these tests together to set the record straight.

“All she needs to do is name the time and place,” Arrington said in a statement shared first with The State newspaper. “I will take a lie detector test to once and for all stop the slanderous lies Nancy is spewing about me, and so that the voters will finally get more clarity as to why marijuana is No Show Nancy’s priority.”

Mace’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“My calendar is open, and Nancy knows where to find me,” Arrington continued. “I’ll even pay for both of our tests!”

The comments came days after Arrington said that her opponent in the 1st District should not only take a drug test but make the results public. She also insinuated that Mace may have been “high” while representing the Lowcountry in Congress, citing Mace’s reluctance in a news interview with the Huffington Post to answer a question about her own marijuana use.

Hours after Arrington called for Mace to take a drug test, the Mace campaign issued a statement to The State newspaper Friday afternoon.

“This is a desperate PR stunt by a desperate campaign,” said Austin McCubbin, Mace’s campaign manager. “We’d love to see Nancy’s opponent take a lie detector test about losing her top secret security clearance for leaking classified information about our military.”

Questions surrounding Arrington’s final months at the Pentagon have come up repeatedly on the campaign trail ever since the former state lawmaker entered the race.

She recently filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense, demanding the federal agency hand over all public records that discuss the suspension of her security clearance so that she can clear her name.

Arrington’s departure from the Pentagon has also become the subject of a website created and paid for by the Mace campaign that calls Arrington “crooked” and features an out-of-context, looped clip of former President Donald Trump at a Cincinnati campaign rally, where the crowd begins chanting, “Lock her up!”

Arrington is one of two Republicans challenging Mace for the Lowcountry’s seat in Congress. Lynz Piper-Loomis, an advocate for military veterans, is also running for the GOP nomination.

Arrington, however, has emerged as Mace’s toughest rival in the Republican primary contest for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, after Trump endorsed Arrington in the race in February and sought to boost her candidacy at a rally in Florence last month.

Mace worked on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, but has now found herself at odds with her party’s former president after she became an outspoken Republican Trump critic in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Mace has since declared , “I’m gonna win without him.”

Trump has called Mace “an absolutely terrible candidate.”

The Republican primary election is set for June 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40z1kI_0fJbaKpO00
Republican nominee for Congress Katie Arrington fires up her supporters during her 2018 Election Night party at the Staybridge Suites in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Arrington on Tuesday announced she is again running for South Carolina’s coastal 1st Congressional seat. Mic Smith/AP Photo

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
rolling out

Black Twitter alarmed as Herschel Walker leads Sen. Raphael Warnock in polls

The Black electorate is disquieted after learning that former Georgia football legend Herschel Walker is leading junior Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls. Walker, a right-wing conservative who adores former President Donald Trump, is enjoying a slight advantage over Warnock in the Georgia Senate race, according to a The Hill/Emerson College poll. The organizers reportedly surveyed 1,013 Georgia registered voters from April 1-3, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Arrington
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Nancy Mace
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Sc#Republican#The Department Of Defense#Gop
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
211
Followers
73
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy