ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond Bar, CA

1 person hospitalized after a fiery crash in Diamond Bar (Diamond Bar, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0fJba5fk00
1 person hospitalized after a fiery crash in Diamond Bar (Diamond Bar, CA)Nationwide Report

On Saturday, one person suffered injuries following a fiery crash in Diamond Bar. As per the initial information, officials actively responded to the 1400 block of Diamond Bar Boulevard at approximately 1:15 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle accident [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fJba5fk00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

57-year-old Mrs. Ruth Land killed after a two-vehicle wreck on I-12 (Baton Rouge, LA)

57-year-old Mrs. Ruth Land killed after a two-vehicle wreck on I-12 (Baton Rouge, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 57-year-old Mrs. Ruth Land as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision Friday morning in Baton Rouge. The fatal two-vehicle wreck took place on East I-12. The preliminary reports showed that a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis and a 2012 Peterbilt Tractor trailer were involved in the crash [...]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Lauren Carreon dead after a two-vehicle collision in Schertz (Schertz, TX)

22-year-old Lauren Carreon dead after a two-vehicle collision in Schertz (Schertz, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Lauren Carreon, of New Braunfels, as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision on Saturday morning in Schertz. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on I-35 north, near Cibolo valley drive at about 2:00 AM [...]
SCHERTZ, TX
Nationwide Report

24-year-old Leobardo Estrada killed after a motorcycle crash on 57 Freeway (San Dimas, CA)

24-year-old Leobardo Estrada killed after a motorcycle crash on 57 Freeway (San Dimas, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 24-year-old Leobardo Estrada, from La Puente, as the man who lost his life following a crash early Saturday morning on the Orange (57) Freeway in San Dimas. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle accident took place at 12:36 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Arrow Highway. The preliminary reports showed that a motorbike ridden by Estrada was heading southbound at an unknown high rate of speed in light traffic conditions [...]
SAN DIMAS, CA
Nationwide Report

5 people, including 2 children hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Encinitas (Encinitas, CA)

5 people, including 2 children hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Encinitas (Encinitas, CA)Nationwide Report. Five people, including two children were hospitalized after a wreck Sunday in Encinitas. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle accident took place on Interstate 5 in Encinitas. The early reports showed that officers saw a 19-year-driver in a Nissan Sentra going erratically and at high speeds on northbound I-5 near Manchester Avenue. When officers tried to pull over the driver, he did not stop and took off, leading to a chase [...]
ENCINITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Diamond Bar, CA
Accidents
City
Diamond Bar, CA
State
California State
Diamond Bar, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Traffic Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
KTLA

2 dead, 1 hurt in head-on Badlands crash: CHP

A wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle early Saturday morning on the 60 Freeway in the Badlands area of Riverside County, leaving two people dead and one person hurt. The crash at 3:35 a.m. involved a Hyundai Sonata that was heading east in the westbound lanes before it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu headed […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
L.A. Weekly

3 Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on La Palma Avenue [Anaheim, CA]

ANAHEIM, CA (April 22, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, three young men died in a fiery single-vehicle crash on La Palma Avenue, police said. The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. near Harbor Boulevard. Furthermore, authorities said a white Mercedes lost control and went airborne before striking a brick...
ANAHEIM, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Victims identified in deadly Beaumont crash

Two people died, and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash on state Route 60 between Beaumont and Moreno Valley before dawn today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the crash was reported at 3:37 a.m. near Jack Rabbit Trail in the Badlands area. The California Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old Hemet woman in a Hyundai Sonata The post Victims identified in deadly Beaumont crash appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
Nationwide Report

2 people killed and another seriously injured after a traffic collision in Beaumont (Beaumont, CA)

2 people killed and another seriously injured after a traffic collision in Beaumont (Beaumont, CA)Nationwide Report. Two people lost their lives while another received serious injuries following a traffic collision Saturday in the Beaumont Area. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place at about 3:30 a.m. on Highway 60 [...]
BEAUMONT, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy