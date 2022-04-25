ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

John Legend Dishes on Mother’s Day Gift for Chrissy Teigen

extratv
extratv
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrY2D_0fJbZcPT00

It was a big weekend for John Legend as the superstar opened his Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Legend’s family was there for opening night of his show “Love in Las Vegas,” and his wife Chrissy Teigen documented the trip on social media, including a sweet photo of son Miles sleeping during the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWTfv_0fJbZcPT00

“Extra” caught up with John, who revealed what he’s getting Chrissy for Mother’s Day. He explained, “I do the same thing every year for Chrissy. We do a yearbook, so I vet it and curate a yearbook and put it together and give it to her for Mother’s Day. It’s like a summation of our year together… I started doing it the first year that we had Luna… I have been doing it for six years now.”

Will the photo of Miles, 3, wrapped in a blanket and sleeping next to an ice bucket of champagne make the cut? John said, “Yes, it is definitely making the yearbook.”

Family is always important to John, who is honoring his grandmother with his residency.

“My grandmother was so important to me, even though I didn’t have her for a long time,” he said. “She was one of the ones that early on shaped my interest in music… literally taught me to play gospel piano… You really are hearing her playing through me… I want people to know who I am when they come see the residency.”

Talking about putting the show together, John shared, “We wanted it to be, big and up to this moment … We wanted it to be Vegas residency-worthy so we went all out,

I never toured with dancers before — this is my first time doing one of my own shows with a production and set at this level. We felt like if there was any time to go big… this was the time”

As for what people can expect, the singer said, “We want it to be sexy, we want it to be fun, we want it to be kind of a summation of my career. People will see where I come from, my background, and all the things that make me who I am today, and we also wanted it to be a fully Vegas show, too, embrace the spirit of Vegas.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320ufe_0fJbZcPT00

John detailed his favorite part of the show, saying, “I always like when I strip the show down, interact with the audience, talk and sing a little more intimately. I also really love our big Vegas scene walking out in the white coat and having the showgirls and the whole thing.”

He said they will continue to change the set list, insisting, “Keep coming back — it will be different.”

“Love in Las Vegas” runs through October 29. Learn more here.

Comments / 1

Related
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
99.5 WKDQ

Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
Popculture

Miley Cyrus Calls Marriage to Liam Hemsworth a 'Disaster' During Mid-Concert Moment

Miley Cyrus is getting real about her "disaster" of a marriage to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The "Midnight Sky" singer opened up about her short-lived nuptials after a fan proposed on stage during her performance while headlining Lollapalooza Brazil over the weekend. While Cyrus celebrated the romantic moment for the couple, she wished them well as only she could.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zappos Theater
Essence

Simone Biles Shows Off Her Second Engagement Ring

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles gets a decoy engagement ring to protect the original. Bride-to-be Simone Biles is seemingly still on cloud nine after getting engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens on Feb 15. We are still unclear about when exactly the two plan to make it official and jump the broom, but the superstar gymnast wants to make sure her ring stays in tip-top shape.
NFL
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Vanessa Bryant Calls Daughter Natalia, 19, A 'Golden Goddess' In Loving Oscar's Snapshot

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Bryant was the proudest mama in the world when her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant arrived in style at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party.  On March 29, Vanessa posted a picture of her eldest with the touching caption, “That’s my baby!!! 😘❤️🥰 @nataliabryant 🏆❤️Golden Goddess ❤️ 🏆.” You can see the beautiful photo HERE. In the photo, we see Natalia truly look like a goddess as she rocks a unique Gucci dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party on March 27, 2022. Natalia’s show-stopping dress from Gucci has a silk black halter top and...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

extratv

66K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy