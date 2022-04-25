ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Most gun deaths are suicides. A new safety campaign in Missouri seeks to reduce them

By Kaitlin Washburn
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7GKU_0fJbZTPo00

A new campaign promoting safe gun storage to prevent firearm suicides launched Monday in Missouri.

End Family Fire Missouri , a two-year campaign from the Missouri Foundation for Health, urges gun owners to practice safe storage techniques — like locking up their firearms unloaded and separate from ammunition — to help reduce gun suicides, the leading cause of gun deaths in the state and nationwide.

“With firearms playing such an outsized role in suicides throughout the state, we want to start a conversation about how we can encourage safer storage and look out for one another in moments of crisis,” said Jessi LaRose, a senior strategist with the Missouri Foundation for Health, in a news release announcing the campaign.

“The legacy of a single suicide tears through a community, leaving untold damage in its wake. We all have a part to play in preventing suicides, and making firearm safety a part of that effort makes perfect sense.”

In Missouri, six out of ten suicides involve a firearm, according to the Missouri Foundation for Health . Gun suicides have been on the rise in the state for years, and experts say easy access to guns is a major part of the problem.

In partnership with the Ad Council and Brady, a gun safety nonprofit, the Missouri Foundation for Health will produce videos and PSAs for End Family Fire Missouri. The campaign is a part of Missouri Foundation for Health’s larger initiative to prevent gun suicides.

End Family Fire, a national effort that launched in 2018, is dedicated to reducing gun deaths and injuries in homes. The campaign promotes safety techniques to encourage gun owners to shift their attitudes and behaviors around safely storing their guns.

“Missouri’s suicide rates are consistently higher than the national average. In fact, in 2020, Missouri’s firearm suicide rate was 1.5 times higher than the national rate,” said Colleen Creighton, the Brady director of End Family Fire, in the news release.

“This is a crisis, but one that is eminently solvable. We are proud to work with Missouri Foundation for Health to help raise awareness of the dangers of unsecured firearms in the home to help save lives.”

Since 2020, the Missouri Foundation for Health has been a supporter of The Star’s Missouri Gun Violence Project , a two-year reporting effort focusing on the gun violence crisis impacting communities throughout the state.

As a part of the project, The Star reported on how young veterans in Missouri have been dying by firearm suicide at a higher rate than older veterans and their peers in other states, the story of a 16-year-old girl who took her life with her father’s gun after facing bullying in her small town, and the efforts of a teen-staffed crisis hotline in St. Louis .

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Reason.com

Congress Should Not Legalize Marijuana, Marco Rubio Says, Because Black-Market Weed Is 'Laced With Fentanyl'

When Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.) was seeking the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, a local paper noted that he had "a long history speaking out against marijuana legalization." Given that history and the fact that Rubio's position is rejected by two-thirds of Americans, you might think he would be prepared to defend marijuana prohibition with cogent arguments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Safety#Suicide Rates#The Ad Council#End Family Fire Missouri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE-TV

Semi slams into overpass bridge on Missouri highway

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
The Independent

Bill regulating medication abortions heads to Tenn. governor

Tennessee would become the latest state to impose harsh penalties on doctors who violate new, strict regulations dictating the dispensing of abortion pills under a proposal headed toward Republican Gov. Bill Lee's desk.The proposal mirrors similar proposals introduced in Republican-controlled states seeking to clamp down medication abortion access. It's a coordinated nationwide effort spearheaded by anti-abortion groups upset over the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recent decision to remove a rule that required women to pick up the abortion medication in person.After Tennessee's GOP-controlled House approved the measure last week, Senate Republicans on Thursday signed off on sending...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Oklahoma abortion clinics were briefly a haven for people needing care – now new bans loom

This story was originally published by The 19th. The clinic had stopped scheduling patients weeks ago, but the phones haven’t stopped ringing. About 134 calls come in each day to Trust Women. The tiny clinic in south-western Oklahoma doubled the number of patients it saw since last September, when a Texas law ended in-state access to the majority of abortions and it became a critical access point for the procedure. But in March, abortion had stopped at Trust Women, too.
HEALTH
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
380
Followers
135
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy