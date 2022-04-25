ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise police who fired 68 rounds at armed man acted in self-defense, report says

By Alex Brizee
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 1 day ago

Boise’s Office of Police Accountability found that the six officers who fired a combined 68 rounds at a man who threatened multiple people and dogs in the Foothills acted in self-defense, according to a report released by the office Monday.

Benjamin Christian Barnes, 42, was shot and killed in March 2017 after police said he threatened multiple people and dogs in the Hulls Gulch area. Barnes shot and killed one family’s dog before exchanging gunfire with Boise police officers, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

Now, five years later, Boise’s police accountability office released a four-page investigative report on the shooting that cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.

The officers’ actions were previously deemed “completely justified” by Blaine County Prosecutor Jim J. Thomas in October 2017. All shootings by Boise police officers are investigated and reviewed by a prosecutor.

City officials announced last month they would issue news releases when an investigation is complete after the Statesman published an article detailing how the office, under Director Jesus Jara, released six reports on Boise Police Department shootings without notifying the public.

Vehicle pursuit deemed ‘consistent with’ BPD procedures

The Office of Police Accountability on Monday also released a report on an alleged carjacking turned vehicle pursuit in October 2020. The report determined that despite an officer using “an extreme measure” to stop the carjacker’s vehicle, he “acted in a manner consistent with BPD’s police and procedures,” according to the report.

On Oct. 27, 2020, a Boise police officer rammed Laithon Dallas Webb’s vehicle head-on with his squad car to end the pursuit, according to the report. The detail had not been disclosed before Monday.

Webb also had bandaged gunshot wounds when he arrived at the hospital, but prior news releases and Monday’s report have not disclosed how he was shot.

The six-page report states that an extreme measure — like ramming a suspect’s car — needs to have prior authorization by the incident commander and is only used when other means have failed or are impractical. The officer, identified as “Officer #7,” asked if he could ram the stolen vehicle. His lieutenant told him to use a pursuit intervention technique, which is used to force a vehicle sideways — a less extreme method of stopping a vehicle.

The officer did not have permission to ram Webb’s vehicle, but “the conditions he faced with the failure of other methods to stop the subject, plus the subject’s refusal to stop, left him with ramming as the best forced-stop option at that moment to end the pursuit,” according to the report.

The officer was interviewed for the report. During the pursuit, the officer said he believed ramming was also authorized under the same protocol as a PIT, according to the report. Given Webb’s speed, he thought a PIT maneuver would have fallen under deadly force, the officer said.

Throughout the pursuit, an officer attempted to use spike strips, but it failed. Webb was taken into police custody.

The suspects and officers were unnamed in the reports. The Statesman was able to match details from the reports using the unique circumstances of both cases.

Jara previously told the Statesman the vagueness of the reports is mandated. The ordinance creating the accountability office requires that no names or identifying information of anyone involved be included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07n4AE_0fJbYHAx00
Boise’s Office of Police Accountability found that the six officers who fired 68 rounds at a man who threatened multiple people and dogs in the Foothills acted in self-defense, according to a report released by the office Monday.  Provided by Mark Goforth

Comments / 3

Don Kenyon
1d ago

if it takes 68 rounds for an officer to hit his target, that officer definitely needs more range time. Training is key for stopping any type of aggression. Armed conflicts especially. get him re-trained before he kills an innocent bystander

Reply
3
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Department of Correction officer involved in shooting in Boise County

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) officer was involved in a shooting that occurred Monday in Boise County, leaving a man injured. In a tweet posted yesterday by the Idaho Department of Correction, state police are investigating the shooting that took place in Gardena, an unincorporated community north of Horseshoe Bend, around 2 p.m on April 18.
BOISE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police release name of suspect shot by deputies after allegedly robbing home with AR-15

The man shot after a chase with Cache County, Utah, sheriff’s deputies Tuesday has been identified as 36-year-old Isaac Washakie, a parolee from the Utah State Prison. Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen released the name Wednesday night along with a statement that Washakie has been released from Logan Regional Hospital in “stable condition” and transported back to the state prison. Although no details about the shooting or Washakie’s injuries have...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man arrested after reportedly threatening neighbor with gun

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Ammon on Wednesday after he reportedly pointed a gun at his neighbor. According to a news release, Kaleb Jephson, 19, was knocking on several doors at an apartment complex on Curlew Drive before 2 p.m. Witnesses reported he had what appeared to be a pistol in his hand and that he was “waving it around.” One of the residents at the...
AMMON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Self Defense#Shooting#Foothills#The Idaho Statesman#Blaine County#Boise Police Department
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local residents caught with over one pound of meth, over 500 fentanyl pills during drug bust

POCATELLO — Two local residents are facing up to life in prison if convicted of possessing over a pound of meth and 500 fentanyl-laced pills following the execution of a search warrant at a South Fifth Street home on Tuesday evening, court records show. Kylie Marie Gibbs, 28, and Travis D. Marshall, 52, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, one for fentanyl and another for heroin, court records show. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Local man arrested with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills now headed to federal court

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills has had his case moved to federal court. Aaron Wadsworth, 34, has been charged in four separate cases in the past year in Bonneville County for charges related to drug possession and drug trafficking. He was arrested in September by Idaho State Police after a police chase. A trooper found 370 fentanyl pills in his possession, as well as small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
87
Followers
48
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy