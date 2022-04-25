ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eloy, AZ

Red Bull plane crashes after attempted stunt in Arizona

By KNXV Staff
fox4now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleELOY, Ariz. (KNXV) — A Red Bull plane spun out of control and crashed after an attempted stunt near Eloy, Arizona Sunday evening. According to the Red Bull website, the pilots were to...

www.fox4now.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

FAA: YouTuber deliberately crashed plane for video

A YouTuber who crashed his plane in 2021 did so deliberately so he could use the footage in a video, the Federal Aviation Administration says. The video on Jacob's YouTube channel, which has 134,000 subscribers, has massed nearly 2 million views since it was posted in December. Trevor Jacob, a snowboarder who has competed in the Olympics, had been under investigation from the FAA following his plane crashed in the Los Padres National Forest on November 24, 2021. In a letter to Jacob obtained by CBS News, the FAA says its investigation found prior to the flight, Jacob attached multiple cameras outside...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Eloy, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
City
Eloy, AZ
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Air Force B-1 bomber catches fire – 2 hurt

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber caught fire while on the flight line at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas on Wednesday night and the incident was caught on camera. Two people were injured during the incident. Footage of the incident was first shared to the Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#Traffic Accident#Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
Daily Mail

Moment $316m B-1B Lancer bomber is consumed by flames at Texas base after catching fire during maintenance leaving two people suffering from minor injuries: Entire fleet was grounded in 2021 over fueling issues

A B-1B Lancer bomber erupted into a massive fireball at the Dyess Air Force Base in Texas on Wednesday during a routine engine check, injuring two people. The $316m aircraft was parked on the flightline before the fiery explosion that took place around 10 pm. It is believed to have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SFGate

A YouTuber Purposely Crashed His Plane in California, FAA Says

The Federal Aviation Administration has found that Trevor Jacob, a daredevil YouTuber who posted a video of himself last year parachuting out of a plane that he claimed had malfunctioned, purposely abandoned the aircraft and allowed it to crash into the Los Padres National Forest in Southern California. In a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Failed Red Bull Plane Stunt Prompts Federal Investigation

Red Bull's "world first" plane swap stunt didn't go as planned when one of the two planes crashed into the Arizona desert on Sunday. Pilots Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington attempted to swap planes mid-air during a Hulu livestream event on Sunday. However, the stunt attempt resulted in a crash that has prompted a federal investigation.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Red Bull DOESN'T give you wings! Groundbreaking mid-air plane SWAP sponsored by energy drink fails after aircraft nosedives and crashes - but neither pilot is injured

A death-defying stunt that would have seen two skydiving pilots jump out of their respective aircraft in order to perform a mid-air swap into each other's planes, has ended in failure after one of the single-engine Cessna's lost control, crashing into the Arizona desert. Skydiving cousins Luke Aikins, 48, and...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy