Seeking public assistance in trailer larceny

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'. If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.
ELBA, N.Y. (AP) — A medical helicopter pilot and flight instructor were killed in a crash Tuesday during a training flight in western New York, according to state police and the transport company. The Mercy Flight helicopter went down at around 1 p.m. near the Genesee County town of...
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
A juvenile known to slain 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is a relative of Lily’s.The...
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
ELBA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Mercy Flight helicopter crashed in the town of Elba on Tuesday afternoon, killing two men. New York State Police say that the two people on board Mercy Flight Bell 429 were out on a training mission out of the Mercy Flight station at the Genesee County Airport.
The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed April 21 when the heavy hauler crashed and overturned in the Allegany County town of Caneadea. Kevin M. Hammond, 74, of Cuba, N.Y. was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:10 p.m. crash near 8539 East River Road, Amity-based New York State Police said.
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police have made an arrest in the Friday night strong-arm robbery of a gas station clerk. Kyle R. Senear, 27, of Jamestown, is behind bars at the Jamestown City Jail, charged with second-degree robbery, according to Jamestown Police. Senear had been out on out on parole and is now facing […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest of Quayshawn Lawrence. Lawrence is wanted by the US Marshals Service for violation of supervision. Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at...
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to a home on fire in Castle Rock on Tuesday afternoon. Castle Rock Police say the home is on Dove Valley and Paint Pony Circle.
Castle Rock Police say one person is dead, and another person was taken to the hospital. Investigators are calling this a suspicious death investigation.
Police say the fire is extinguished.
Copter4 flew over the home which showed burn marks coming from a window on the side of the home. It appeared a ladder was propped up against the wall below that window.
Police say four dogs were found in the fire. They’ve been rescued and taken to a veterinarian to be checked.
Police say there are “multiple investigations” and “an extensive crime scene.” The public is asked to avoid the area.
Numerous officers, in uniform and in plain clothes, were seen at the investigation.
Fire investigators and CRPD are working together as there are multiple investigations going on. There is an extensive crime scene taped off and we are asking the public to avoid the area.
Further details have not been released.
A New York City Correction Department captain out on sick leave used a phony funeral announcement complete with pictures of a man in a coffin to fend off a woman asking to know what happened to $40,000 he scammed her into investing, officials said Monday. Steve Francois, 43, is charged with grand larceny for allegedly promising his unwitting mark he could make her $15,000 on a $40,000 ...
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, deputies were called to assist EMS with a fall victim just before 8 a.m. Friday. The man, 51, fell from a rooftop while doing construction at Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the fall. […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, a suspended jail deputy in the Erie County Holding Center was indicted on multiple misdemeanor charges. Robert M. Dee is accused of forcibly touching a female inmate. He is also facing charges in an alleged domestic violence incident, according to prosecutors. Dee was indicted...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Attorney's Office announced Monday that a Buffalo man was convicted and sentenced for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. The AG's office said Lance Parker, 44 was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and also distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine.
