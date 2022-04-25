Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies responded to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Brandon on Monday, April 25, 2022. The incident happened on Interstate 20 west of Highway 80.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, deputies were conducting a traffic top on I-20 west when a white Infiniti sedan drove by the deputies in the lane adjacent to the shoulder at a high rate of speed. The suspect led deputies on a chase.

With the assistance of Brandon police, the suspect’s vehicle was spiked near the downtown Brandon exit. Once deputies were able to stop the suspect, Bailey said the suspect got out of the vehicle and began firing shots at deputies with an automatic rifle. The sheriff said the deputies returned fire before the suspect shot himself.

Bailey said two children, who were related to the suspect, were found at the scene. They were not harmed and were placed in the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS).

Authorities said the suspect, who has been identified as Jonathan Sanchez, was wanted in Florida for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Florida authorities said Sanchez pulled a gun on a family member on April 25 at a store parking lot on Perdido Key Drive after a disagreement about child safety.

Florida investigators said the family member was able to get one of the three children out of the car before Sanchez drove away.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will investigate the officer-involved shooting. According to MBI, agents are assessing and gathering evidence about the shooting. Once their investigation has been completed, they will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.