ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Hearing postponed for Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons and 2 others in Vegas case

By Scott Lewis
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIDiT_0fJbXGG100

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge postponed a hearing Monday in a felony assault case involving two NFL players and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl.

Attorneys for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, asked for more time to review evidence recently turned over by prosecutors.

The four men did not have to appear in court in person while Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia set a new date Aug. 1. Each man remains free on bond.

Police have said video evidence shows Kamara put his hand on the alleged victim’s chest to stop him stepping toward the elevator early Feb. 5 at the rooftop Drai’s nightclub. The man pushed Kamara’s hand away and Lammons punched the man.

The man fell unconscious on the floor and the defendants allegedly stomped on his face, chest and legs, leaving him with facial fractures and injuries to his head, knees and arms.

Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl before he was arrested. Lammons turned himself in several days later. Young and Harris were arrested Feb. 14.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man allegedly streamed stabbing on Facebook Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was arrested by police after allegedly streaming a stabbing on Facebook Live. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a location on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. on Monday night. Officers arrived at approximately 9:52 p.m. and immediately initiated an investigation into reports of a “deceased female,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Violent Crime#Ap#Kansas City Chiefs
KLFY News 10

La. deputy kills man in stolen pickup truck after chase

LABADIEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who backed a stolen pickup truck toward deputies and into two police cars after a chase, state police said. Rhett Thibodeaux, 26, of Larose died at a hospital after the shooting Sunday morning about 55 miles (nearly 90 kilometers) west of New […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Rams star Cooper Kupp’s insane $5.25 million mansion sale during NFL offseason

It was an excellent year for Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Not only did Kupp win the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award while flirting with the single season receiving yardage record, but he also won a Super Bowl. Anyone would be happy with that kind of year. However, Kupp also made a big financial decision this NFL offseason. The Rams star decided to sell his California mansion for $5.25 million. Check out the massive home, per TMZ Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy