DOE’s Office of Science to Support 922 Outstanding Undergraduate Students from 2-/4-Year Colleges and Universities, and 64 Faculty Members from Underrepresented Institutions

Officials from Battelle Energy Alliance, the company that manages Idaho National Laboratory, presented a $1 million check to the College of Eastern Idaho on Wednesday to support the college’s upcoming Future Tech building. “It is my absolute pleasure to make a donation of $1 million over the next five years to support the Future Tech building at CEI,” INL director John Wagner said. “I’m very proud to be a part of an organization that is Battelle that their mission is science and technology and education...

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO