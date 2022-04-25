ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOE’s Office of Science to Support 922 Outstanding Undergraduate Students from 2-/4-Year Colleges and Universities, and 64 Faculty Members from Underrepresented Institutions

By Department of Energy, Office of Science
 1 day ago

Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science will sponsor the participation of 922 undergraduate students and 64 faculty members in three STEM-focused workforce development programs at 17 DOE national laboratories and facilities during Summer 2022. Awardees represent academic institutions from across America—including community colleges and...

