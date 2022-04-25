14th Annual Seersucker and Sombreros set for May

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The 14th Annual Seersucker and Sombreros will blend the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The Phoenix Club of Jackson will host the event to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi. Guests can expect live music from Soundcheck, a showing of the 148th Kentucky Derby, a silent auction, live auction and food and drinks.

Early Bird tickets are $50, tickets purchased the week of the event will be $60 and tickets purchased the day of the event or at the door are $65. Avoid online fees by purchasing in person at the Ardenland Office at 622 Duling Avenue, Suite 212. Click here to purchase online.

The fundraiser will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Duling Hall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.