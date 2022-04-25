ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, IA

Des Moines mom charged after her child nearly drowns in hotel pool

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSTON, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing child neglect charges after one of her children nearly drowned in a hotel swimming pool. It happened at the AmericInn hotel in...

Marie Warmth
1d ago

I hope for the best outcome. That the mother has a wake up call....it takes a village. That doesn't mean. you can just depend on the village to care of your children. You are always on duty.

for/shits/n/giggles
1d ago

Paying attention to her phone while her child who could not swim nearly drowned only to be saved by an unrelated person. I sure the hell hope this was a coming to Jesus moment!

