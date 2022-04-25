ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MI

Major MI bridge and road repair projects underway

By Autumn Pitchure
 1 day ago

Clinton County, Mich. (WLNS) — There are major bridge and road repair projects anticipated to begin this week in Kent, Eaton and Clinton Counties.

The projects include repairing the Airport Road bridge over I-69 in Clinton County, repairing I-96 near M-6 in Kent County, and adding a new ramp and interchange connector to I-96 and M-21 (Fulton Street) in Kent County.

Officials say these projects are expected to directly and indirectly create 1,169 jobs.

I-69 project from Airport Road to the I-96/I-69 interchange

On Thursday, April 28, The Michigan Department of Transportation will close the Airport Road bridge over I-69 in order to make repairs.

This work is part of the I-69 project from Airport Road to the I-96/I-69 interchange in Clinton and Eaton counties.

MDOT is investing nearly $73 million to rebuild more than five miles of I-69 between the I-96/I-69 interchange and Airport Road, including rebuilding the interchanges at Francis and Airport roads along with performing maintenance and restoration on 13 bridges.

Most of the work for this project is taking place in 2022, with extra bridge work planned for 2023.

As a result of this work, Airport Road will be closed over I-69. Traffic will be detoured to Clark Road, Dewitt Road, and Stoll Roads.

Officials say these upgrades will help to ensure safety and mobility in the area of I-69, which is a important state, national, and international trade corridor.

