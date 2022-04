Date A Live is getting ready for the next major arc of the fourth season, and has given fans an idea of what that will look like with a new trailer! The fourth season taking on Koshi Tachibana and Tsunako's original light novel series has been steadily airing as part of the highly anticipated Spring 2022 anime schedule, and fans have already seen the series develop the first arc of the new episodes. As Shido got closer to yet another new Spirit in the first few episodes, the next slate of episodes will be introducing yet another new spirit for him to meet and romance.

COMICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO