Kiln, MS

Teen’s body found in Kiln dirt pit

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

KILN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – An 18-year-old’s body was recovered from a dirt pit in Kiln on Sunday, April 24.

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Rankin County

The Sun Herald reported the teen was with others when he went under water in the pit and didn’t come back up. The teen was identified as Aydin Stallings, of Kiln.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the pit is on Kiln-Picayune Road, and it’s part of a private business that’s been closed for years.

WJTV 12

