Mets' Taijuan Walker on track to return this weekend vs. Phillies

New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker is ready to pitch. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets became the first team of the 2022 MLB season to reach 12 wins and achieved that feat without having a pair of starters available in the rotation.

One of those individuals is inching his way toward returning to action.

According to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated/Fan Nation, New York right-hander Taijuan Walker is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Monday as he recovers from the right shoulder bursitis that has sidelined him since he exited his first start of the season against the Philadelphia Phillies back on April 11. Assuming all goes well, Walker could next take the bump against big-league hitters at some point during this weekend's home series against those same Phillies.

New York plays at the St. Louis Cardinals across the first three days of the week.

David Peterson has done well filling in for Walker this month. As Mike Puma noted for the New York Post, Peterson was temporarily demoted to Triple-A Syracuse this past weekend because the Mets needed an extra relief pitcher on the active roster, but the left-hander has notched an impressive 0.64 ERA in his three MLB appearances this season. As things stand today, Peterson could next start against the Atlanta Braves in one of the contests of a doubleheader set for May 3.

Meanwhile, ace Jacob deGrom is having a follow-up MRI on Monday to examine the stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder that has made him unavailable since the end of spring training. It remains unclear if deGrom will pitch in a meaningful game before June.