Knoxville, TN

Vols infielder named SEC Freshman of the Week

By Reece Van Haaften
 1 day ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols infielder Christian Moore was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after his game-winning performance on Sunday.

Moore finished the series 3-for-7 with five runs batted in. Four of those RBI came in the Vols’ 6-4 extra-inning win over Florida. The freshman came up with the bases loaded in the ninth inning with UT down two. Moore drove in two runs on a single to tie the game. Then in extras, the infielder blasted his ninth home run of the season to give Tennessee a two-run lead.

Moore is hitting .342 on the season with 27 RBI in 20 starts and 30 games played.

The Vols return to the field Tuesday for a midweek series against Xavier. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

WATE

WATE

