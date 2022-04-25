ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

15 observations on the Miami Marlins 15 games into the season

By Jordan McPherson
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcFro_0fJbRaML00

Fifteen thoughts on the Miami Marlins — some about the team as a whole, some about individual performances — after their first 15 games of the season.

The first tough stretch is over : 13 of Miami’s first 15 games were against teams that finished 2021 with a winning record. This includes nine games against teams that made the playoffs — three each against the reigning National League West champion San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and World Series-winning Atlanta Braves. Miami went 7-8 in this stretch and managed to tread water early, which was needed for a team talking about contending for a postseason berth.

Time to take advantage of this next stretch : The next 15 games include three games against the Washington Nationals and six against the Arizona Diamondbacks with three-game sets against the Seattle Mariners (home) and San Diego Padres (road) mixed in.

And, in general, take advantage in the NL East : The Marlins are 5-2 so far against divisional opponents, taking three of four against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park and two of three against the Braves at Truist Park. The Mets, who the Marlins don’t play until mid-June, have taken an early lead in the division with a 12-5 record. The Marlins, entering Monday, were second.

Miami is getting runners in scoring position ... but not always scoring : The Marlins entered Monday with the ninth-most plate appearances in MLB with runners in scoring position — 161. They also entered Monday hitting just .209 in those situations, the eighth-worst mark in the league.

The Marlins are averaging 3.9 runs per game so far this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpeCS_0fJbRaML00
Miami Marlins players Jorge Soler (12) and Jesus Aguilar (99) look from the dugout during the eighth inning of the baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot Park on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The big hitters need to hit big : This refers specifically to the quartet of Jorge Soler, Avisail Garcia, Jesus Aguilar and Garrett Cooper — the quartet of power-hitting righties in Miami’s lineup.

The four collectively are hitting .214 (43 for 201) with seven doubles, three home runs, 17 RBI and 65 strikeouts.

The group showed some life lately. Aguilar is hitting .300 over his last five games. Soler reached base seven times over the three-game set with the Braves. Cooper had four hits and four RBI the final two days and Garcia drove in three runs in those final two games as well.

Now, it needs to continue.

DH rotation : While first basemen Cooper and Aguilar are the primary players Miami is using in its designated hitter spot, the team has also given Soler two starts at DH and Garcia one. This allows the Marlins to keep their bats in the lineup but also give them a break from the field — essentially a half day off, as manager Don Mattingly has called the situation in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkln1_0fJbRaML00
Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) looks on during the fourth inning of the baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot Park on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the top of the lineup was the right move : After starting the season with a power-heavy top of the lineup, Mattingly made the switch on Thursday and went with a more traditional leadoff approach and put Chisholm at the top of the batting order. Chisholm has been in that spot for four consecutive games, with Miami going 3-1 in that span.

Now, it should be noted that all four of those games have been against right-handed starting pitchers. Chisholm has only started one of three games the Marlins have played against lefty starters and has just seven total plate appearances this season against lefties, so it remains to be seen if Chisholm will remain in the leadoff spot in those situations.

Chisholm leads Marlins regulars in home runs (four), RBI (15), slugging (.727), OPS (1.067) and stolen bases (four) and has the combination of speed and power that profiles well for the leadoff spot and sets up the big bats behind him for RBI situations if he can get on base consistently.

Jesus Sanchez has been a pleasant surprise : He leads the Marlins in hits (18) and is tied with Chisholm for the team lead in runs scored (nine) and triples (two). He has also been steady in center field, answering one of the main questions the Marlins had defensively heading into the season.

Position player depth and versatility is working in Miami’s favor : The Marlins purposefully constructed their roster with flexibility in mind. Having players who can work multiple positions on defense provides the opportunity to platoon at certain positions or to spell regulars from time to time without sacrificing offensive production for rest.

Case in point: The Marlins have not fielded the same defensive alignment in consecutive games at any point so far this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpnD1_0fJbRaML00
Miami Marlins third baseman Joey Wendle (18) throws to first base to put out St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) during the second inning of the baseball game at LoanDepot Park on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Which brings us to Joey Wendle : His .341 batting average leads the team, and he also has a team-high five doubles. Wendle, who has started seven games at third base and four at shortstop, has reached base safely in 10 of the 11 games he has started and 11 of the 13 games in which he has made an appearance. He has four multi-hit outings.

And the big stat: Wendle has struck out just four times in 48 plate appearances (8.3 percent) and is making contact on 89.5 percent of his swings, which places him in the 98th percentile of eligible hitters so far this season, according to Statcast.

...And Brian Anderson : After primarily playing third base the past two years, Anderson is platooning at the hot corner with Wendle while also getting time in left and right field. Anderson, along with Bryan De La Cruz, being able to play those corner outfield spots free up Mattingly to give Soler and Garcia rest days when needed.

...And Jon Berti : To stay on the position flexibility thought, how about some love for Marlins utility man Jon Berti, who has a .545 on-base percentage and is tied for third on the team with seven walks despite having just 22 plate appearances? Berti isn’t going to be an everyday starter, but he’s a threat on the basepaths with his speed and can hold his own defensively at second base, third base, shortstop and the outfield.

Starting pitching as a whole : Three turns through the rotation, Marlins starting pitchers collectively have a 3.46 ERA — the ninth-best mark in baseball. They are averaging 5.2 innings per start, the fourth-highest in the league behind the Seattle Mariners (5.5), Mets (5.37) and San Diego Padres (5.33).

Sandy Alcantara remains the workhorse and ace of the group but with that said...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjbEb_0fJbRaML00
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) pitches during the second inning of the baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot Park on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Pablo Lopez and Jesus Luzardo specifically will be key : Lopez leads MLB with a 0.52 ERA — just the third Marlins pitcher with an ERA that low through his first three starts of a season — and also ranks in the top 10 in walks and hits per inning pitched (sixth, 0.75) and batting average against (seventh, .164). The key for him is staying healthy, especially with his track record of injuries in the second half of seasons.

Luzardo has had two solid starts (five shutout innings with 12 strikeouts against the Angels, five innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts against the Braves) and one clunker (five runs allowed in 4 1/3 innings against the Cardinals). If his starts trend more toward the former than the latter, the lefty will be a valuable piece to Miami’s rotation moving forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4Zxc_0fJbRaML00
Miami Marlins pitcher Anthony Bender (55) pitches during the ninth inning of the season home opener baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot Park on Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Closing time : Miami’s closer-by-committe approach is already being tested. With Dylan Floro rehabbing in Jupiter and Anthony Bender dealing with hip soreness, Mattingly turned to Tanner Scott on Saturday for the save against the Braves and then had to rely on Louis Head to get the final two outs Sunday when Scott faltered. Anthony Bass and Cole Sulser are other options available.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cardinals: Comparing Albert Pujols to other elite MLB players through 480 games

Comparing St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ stat to other elite MLB players through 480 games. Spoiler: Pujols is in a class of his own. When Albert Pujols retires, the St. Louis Cardinals legend is a lock for the Hall of Fame. It’s quite possible that he will be a first ballot entrant when he eventually becomes eligible, with it appearing likely that he will retire after the 2022 regular season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Mets visit the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

LINE: Mets -147, Cardinals +125; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets on Monday to begin a three-game series. St. Louis has a 3-1 record at home and a 9-5 record overall. The Cardinals are 7-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Brewers leave Kolten Wong off Sunday lineup

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Kolten Wong in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Wong will take the afternoon off while Keston Hiura starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Wong to make 490 more plate appearances this season, with 13 home runs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Sports
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is sitting SUnday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Lux is being replaced at second base by Hanser Alberto versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 45 plate appearances this season, Lux has a .250 batting average with a .794 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
FOX Sports

Peters shines as Pittsburgh Pirates beat Chicago Cubs 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh's bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday. Peters (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of JT Brubaker, and provided the Pirates a big lift after their 21-0 loss Saturday. The left-hander allowed one hit while running his season-opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Jon Berti
Person
Dylan Floro
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Garrett Cooper
Person
Don Mattingly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Miami Marlins 15#National League West#The Washington Nationals#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Seattle Mariners#San Diego Padres#The Philadelphia Phillies#Mets
numberfire.com

Marlins' Payton Henry sitting Sunday

The Miami Marlins did not list Payton Henry as a starter in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Henry will ride the pine Sunday while Jacob Stallings starts at catcher and bats ninth. Henry has not landed a hit yet this season in any of his 13...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Yardbarker

Marlins vs. Nationals Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, April 26 (Alcantara Gives Miami the Best Chance to Win)

The Washington Nationals have suffered a total collapse of their offense and pitching over the last week of play. Things weren’t going great before that. mind you, but the Nats are riding a five-game losing streak as they head into a series against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. Washington got blown up by the San Francisco Giants by a combined score of 24-6 during their three-game sweep. The Nats are now 6-12 and in the basement of the NL East.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
485
Followers
167
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy