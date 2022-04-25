ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Monday props: One bet for each playoff matchup

By Griffin Carroll
 1 day ago
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

We've got three NBA playoff games to start the new week in sports, and we have a pair of potential close-out games on our hands.

The night kicks off with Game 4 between Boston and Brooklyn, with the Celtics on the verge of sweeping the Nets in a dominant first round performance. Game 5 of Toronto-Philadelphia is next, with the Sixers up three games to one and returning home.

The biggest game of the night has to be Utah and Dallas. The series is tied at two games apiece and Luka Doncic is back for the Mavericks. Game 5 is of utmost importance here.

With three games on the docket, it's only right we look to the prop market and find one bet for each game.

Fading Jaylen Brown against Brooklyn

Brown is a great player, so this play is in no way related to his abilities. Rather, his points line continues to be listed just too high based on past performance.

Brown has suited up against Brooklyn seven times this season, and at no time has he scored more than 23 points. His line is set at 24.5, and given his 20.3 average against this Nets team, it feels like the right move remains to take the under.

He's had a great series, scoring 21+ in all four games, but he's not getting to this total.

The Celtics are playing a very selfless brand of hoops, and that limits the scoring potential of players like Brown right now.

Betting: Jaylen Brown under 24.5 points (-116 FD)

Riding Tobias Harris's consistency vs. Toronto

A theme of these plays is going to be how a player has done in the series against his opponent. We are now at a level where the sample size of games is far more reliable, and when a player continues to hit, it's a trend worth following.

Monday's shining example goes to Tobias Harris, particularly when looking at the prop market for his rebounds + assists.

The line for his RA is set at 10.5 on DraftKings, a total he has exceeded in all four games against the Raptors in this series.

He's averaging 12.5 combined in this playoff series and has gone over in five straight overall, which includes his last regular season game.

The bulk of this production has been rebounding, with Harris going for 10+ boards in three straight.

By all means, target that prop, I'll roll with the assists added on.

Betting: Tobias Harris over 10.5 rebounds + assists (-130 DK)

Luka is back

Luka Doncic has returned to the Mavericks lineup, which is great to see in a Western Conference playoff field that just saw one of its best stars injured in Devin Booker.

In his first game back, Doncic dropped 30 on Utah in a loss, and his line is appropriately set at 30.5. In his past 10 games, Doncic has gone over this total in six of 10 and against the Jazz, he's put up 30+ points in three of four this year.

I like betting on the stars in big games, and considering the 21 field goal attempts last game, his role is very much determined.

Betting: Luka Doncic over 30.5 points (-108 FD)

Good luck tonight and enjoy the NBA postseason action!

