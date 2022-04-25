Video: Toilet to tap—How are we able to safely drink water we've flushed?

Remember in 2020 when everyone got swept up by the dalgona coffee, banana bread, and sourdough starter trends? Like all trends, they gradually died down or were replaced by some other fashionable thing that the internet made viral… but if you’re still culturing your sourdough starter in 2022, it’s safe to say that you’re pretty serious about it! So is Erik Fabian, a passionate home baker who’s been making ‘average’ sourdough loaves for years now. Living in a relatively cooler climate, Fabian struggled with getting his sourdough starter to its healthiest state. A little research eventually led him to realize that it wasn’t his fault – it was the weather. You see, the natural yeasts in your sourdough starter are the most active between 75°F and 82°F. Anywhere outside that range and it’s much harder to get that beautiful ‘oven spring’ you’re looking for in your loaf of bread.
