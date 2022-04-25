Video: Toilet to tap—How are we able to safely drink water we've flushed?

Q: “My husband and I were shopping for soil this weekend. There are SO many brands and so many different kinds. How do I know what to buy?”. A: This is a great observation, seeing as it can be intimidating for someone who’s not the every day gardener. Soil is the one place where you shouldn’t take shortcuts! It is the foundation for everything that grows in it. There are potting soils, garden soils, soilless mixes, and the list goes on and on. Descriptions on the bag are quite helpful, and so are the pictures. But here are more details about the most common bags you’ll see at nurseries and garden centers.

GARDENING ・ 1 DAY AGO