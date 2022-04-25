ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in San Diego

By Stacker
 1 day ago

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#30. Napoleone’s Pizza House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 619 National City Blvd, National City, CA 91950-1121
#29. Pizza e Birra

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3625 India St, San Diego, CA 92103-4700
#28. Solunto

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1643 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101
#27. Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4030 Goldfinch St, San Diego, CA 92103
#26. Pizzeria Bruno Napoletano

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4207 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92103-2512
#25. Berkeley Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 539 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7013
#24. Square Pizza Co

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 4508 Cass St Suite C, San Diego, CA 92109-2853
#23. URBN Coal Fired Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3085 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104-3035
#22. Oggi’s Pizza & Brewing – Point Loma

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (254 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2562 Laning Rd, San Diego, CA 92106-6418
#21. Ciro’s Pizzeria & Beerhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 536 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101-7025
#20. Tribute Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3077 N Park Way, San Diego, CA 92104-3665
#19. Venice Pizza House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3333 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104-1418
#18. SandBox Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1014 Grand Ave, San Diego, CA 92109-4117
#17. Regents Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4150 Regents Park Row Ste 170, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-9138
#16. The Venetian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3663 Voltaire St, San Diego, CA 92106-1253
#15. Biga San Diego

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 950 6th Ave Suite C, San Diego, CA 92101-6221
#14. La Bella Pizza Garden

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 373 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910-3928
#13. Filippi’s Pizza Grotto Scripps Ranch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (268 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9969 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92131
#12. Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, International
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 702 Pearl St Ste D, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-5001
#11. Isola Pizza Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4446
#10. Luigi’s at the Beach

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3210 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109-7727
#9. Sorrento Ristorante & Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1646 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2516
#8. Officine Buona Forchetta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2816 Sims Rd, San Diego, CA 92106-6010
#7. Pizza Nova

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (659 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5050 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-2386
#6. Pizza Bella

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2707 Congress St Old Town, San Diego, CA 92110-2758
#5. Filippi’s Pizza Grotto Little Italy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,940 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1747 India St, San Diego, CA 92101
#4. Landini’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 1827 India St Little Italy, San Diego, CA 92101-2519
#3. Buona Forchetta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (484 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3001 Beech St, San Diego, CA 92102-1511
#2. Basic

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (513 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 410 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7202
#1. Pizza Port Ocean Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $
– Address: 1956 Bacon St, San Diego, CA 92107-2844
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in San Diego

The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Surge of desert surf parks stirs questions in dry California

(AP) — Hours from the California coast, surfers are hoping one of the next spots where they can catch a wave is in the hot, dry desert. At least four large surf lagoons are proposed for the inland region around the desert city of Palm Springs. Developers think the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4

Local omakase restaurant named best in US by Yelp

SAN DIEGO — The venerated Japanese dining tradition omakase translates loosely to, “I leave it up to you,” reflecting a patron’s willingness for an expert chef to whisk them through a meal at their own culinary whims. You’ll be in good hands if you dine at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
