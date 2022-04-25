There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#30. Napoleone’s Pizza House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 619 National City Blvd, National City, CA 91950-1121

#29. Pizza e Birra

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3625 India St, San Diego, CA 92103-4700

#28. Solunto

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1643 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101

#27. Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4030 Goldfinch St, San Diego, CA 92103

#26. Pizzeria Bruno Napoletano

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4207 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92103-2512

#25. Berkeley Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 539 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7013

#24. Square Pizza Co

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 4508 Cass St Suite C, San Diego, CA 92109-2853

#23. URBN Coal Fired Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3085 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104-3035

#22. Oggi’s Pizza & Brewing – Point Loma

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (254 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2562 Laning Rd, San Diego, CA 92106-6418

#21. Ciro’s Pizzeria & Beerhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 536 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101-7025

#20. Tribute Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3077 N Park Way, San Diego, CA 92104-3665

#19. Venice Pizza House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3333 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104-1418

#18. SandBox Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1014 Grand Ave, San Diego, CA 92109-4117

#17. Regents Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4150 Regents Park Row Ste 170, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-9138

#16. The Venetian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3663 Voltaire St, San Diego, CA 92106-1253

#15. Biga San Diego

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 950 6th Ave Suite C, San Diego, CA 92101-6221

#14. La Bella Pizza Garden

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 373 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910-3928

#13. Filippi’s Pizza Grotto Scripps Ranch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (268 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9969 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92131

#12. Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 702 Pearl St Ste D, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-5001

#11. Isola Pizza Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4446

#10. Luigi’s at the Beach

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3210 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109-7727

#9. Sorrento Ristorante & Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1646 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2516

#8. Officine Buona Forchetta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2816 Sims Rd, San Diego, CA 92106-6010

#7. Pizza Nova

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (659 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5050 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-2386

#6. Pizza Bella

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2707 Congress St Old Town, San Diego, CA 92110-2758

#5. Filippi’s Pizza Grotto Little Italy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,940 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1747 India St, San Diego, CA 92101

#4. Landini’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1827 India St Little Italy, San Diego, CA 92101-2519

#3. Buona Forchetta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (484 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3001 Beech St, San Diego, CA 92102-1511

#2. Basic

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (513 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 410 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7202

#1. Pizza Port Ocean Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 1956 Bacon St, San Diego, CA 92107-2844

