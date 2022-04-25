Highest-rated pizza restaurants in San Diego
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#30. Napoleone’s Pizza House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 619 National City Blvd, National City, CA 91950-1121
#29. Pizza e Birra
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3625 India St, San Diego, CA 92103-4700
#28. Solunto
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1643 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101
#27. Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4030 Goldfinch St, San Diego, CA 92103
#26. Pizzeria Bruno Napoletano
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4207 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92103-2512
#25. Berkeley Pizza
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 539 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7013
#24. Square Pizza Co
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 4508 Cass St Suite C, San Diego, CA 92109-2853
#23. URBN Coal Fired Pizza
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3085 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104-3035
#22. Oggi’s Pizza & Brewing – Point Loma
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (254 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2562 Laning Rd, San Diego, CA 92106-6418
#21. Ciro’s Pizzeria & Beerhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 536 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101-7025
#20. Tribute Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3077 N Park Way, San Diego, CA 92104-3665
#19. Venice Pizza House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3333 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104-1418
#18. SandBox Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1014 Grand Ave, San Diego, CA 92109-4117
#17. Regents Pizzeria
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4150 Regents Park Row Ste 170, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-9138
#16. The Venetian
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3663 Voltaire St, San Diego, CA 92106-1253
#15. Biga San Diego
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 950 6th Ave Suite C, San Diego, CA 92101-6221
#14. La Bella Pizza Garden
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 373 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910-3928
#13. Filippi’s Pizza Grotto Scripps Ranch
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (268 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9969 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92131
#12. Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, International
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 702 Pearl St Ste D, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-5001
#11. Isola Pizza Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4446
#10. Luigi’s at the Beach
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3210 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109-7727
#9. Sorrento Ristorante & Pizzeria
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1646 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2516
#8. Officine Buona Forchetta
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2816 Sims Rd, San Diego, CA 92106-6010
#7. Pizza Nova
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (659 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5050 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-2386
#6. Pizza Bella
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2707 Congress St Old Town, San Diego, CA 92110-2758
#5. Filippi’s Pizza Grotto Little Italy
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,940 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1747 India St, San Diego, CA 92101
#4. Landini’s Pizzeria
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 1827 India St Little Italy, San Diego, CA 92101-2519
#3. Buona Forchetta
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (484 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3001 Beech St, San Diego, CA 92102-1511
#2. Basic
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (513 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 410 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7202
#1. Pizza Port Ocean Beach
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $
– Address: 1956 Bacon St, San Diego, CA 92107-2844
