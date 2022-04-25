ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

S&P cuts Sri Lanka to 'selective default' on missed payments

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0YHD_0fJbQU7U00

April 25 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings cut Sri Lanka's rating as an issuer of foreign currency debt to 'selective default' after the South Asian country missed sovereign bond interest payments, S&P said on Monday.

The bonds which had missed payments, maturing in 2023 and 2028, were cut to 'default' and the overall rating could be further cut to 'D' on confirmation of the non-payment after a 30-day grace period.

S&P said it does not expect the government to make payments during that period.

Sri Lanka’s economic meltdown tracks its roots to 2019, when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government approved a large tax cut that depleted the treasury coffers even more than expected.

The weight of COVID-19 further weighed on revenues while the cost of imports sky-rocketed, and the situation deteriorated to the point of large-scale civil unrest on the streets.

Earlier this month Sri Lanka suspended its debt service payments and approached the International Monetary Fund.

Over the weekend, the IMF said it held "fruitful technical discussions" with Sri Lanka on its loan request, while the World Bank said it was preparing an emergency aid package. read more

Sri Lanka has about $14 billion on foreign bonds outstanding plus $26 billion in local currency debt, according to Refinitiv data.

"The negative outlook on our 'CCC-' long-term local currency sovereign rating on Sri Lanka reflects the high risk that the government could restructure its local currency debt amid the country's economic, external and fiscal pressures," S&P said in a statement.

The Sri Lankan stock market was shut half an hour into trading on Monday, after shares tumbled nearly 10% in their first session since the central bank doubled its interest rates two weeks ago to tame inflation.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Sri Lanka says India, World Bank consider $2 billion bridge finance

COLOMBO, April 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's finance minister said on Friday that its neighbour India and the World Bank are considering extending about $2 billion in bridge finance so it can continue essential imports. The country of 22 million people is struggling to pay for imports after a sharp...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Sovereign Debt#Foreign Currency#Debt Service#South Asian#Imf#The World Bank#Refinitiv#Ccc
Reuters

Chinese markets continue to see foreign investment outflows in April

(Reuters) - Overseas investors extended their selling of Chinese shares into April, after dumping them in the previous month, on mounting worries about the impact of prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns, growth and the fallout of the Ukraine-Russia war. Foreign investors have sold a net $1.01 billion worth of Chinese equities so...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
World Bank
Reuters

Sterling falls to 21-month low vs dollar amid growth worries

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Sterling held near its lowest levels since 2020 on Tuesday against a broadly firm dollar, with worries about Britain's economic outlook exacerbated by latest debt numbers and fears that COVID-19 restrictions in China will hurt world growth. Sterling was down 0.6% at $1.2660 at 1430...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Markets Plunge On China Lockdowns, Rate Hike Fears

Stock markets and oil prices sank Monday on growing concern that lockdowns in China aimed at fighting a worsening Covid outbreak could further harm a world economy battling decades-high inflation. The losses extended last week's sell-off triggered by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell indicating that the US central bank would...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. dollar rises to two-year high; yuan tumbles

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar scaled two-year peaks, as a wave of risk aversion hit global markets, while the Chinese yuan posted its largest three-day losing streak in nearly four years on growing worries of an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. With war in...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dollar jumps on China growth fears, yen rebounds before BOJ meeting

The dollar hit a two-year high on Tuesday as concerns about slowing growth in China and expectations that the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike rates boosted demand for the greenback. The Japanese yen also rebounded as investors speculated that the Japanese central bank or government may act to stabilize the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
319K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy